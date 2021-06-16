Einstein’s Famous Formula Fetches Big Bucks, but His Spiritual Insight Is Priceless

There was great excitement in the city of Boston when word got out recently that auctioneers based in the North End had a handwritten letter on which the Jewish-German physicist Albert Einstein inked his world-famous equation on relativity.

The auction began on May 13 at Boston RR Auctioneers, a respected auction source for authentic autographed and signed memorabilia.

Amid the buzz, five parties bid fiercely, but it became a two-part competition once the price reached $700,000. Then, after a rush of competitive bidding, the unique letter finally went to the highest bidder for a whopping $1.2 million (£850,000) to an anonymous collector.

According to AP news, the overjoyed auctioneers said they had expected the item to sell for about $400,000.

The letter, dated October 26, 1946, and written in German, was addressed to the Polish American physicist Ludwik Silberstein, a well-known critic and challenger to Einstein’s theories. In the letter (written on Princeton University letterhead), Einstein penned, “Your question can be answered from the E = mc2 formula, without any erudition.”

It was kept in Silberstein’s collection and was recently auctioned off by his family.

Archivists at the Einstein Papers Project at the California Institute of Technology and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem stated that there are only three other known authentic examples of Einstein’s famous equation.

RR Auctioneers said this specific letter is the only one in a private collection, and it only became public recently. “It’s an important letter from both a holographic and a physics point of view,” Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, said.

The Nobel prize winner’s celebrated theory of relativity offers a simple yet powerful formula, E = mc2. Mass is energy; energy is mass; the equation builds a bridge between two seemingly contrasting domains.

As Einstein himself put it:

‘It followed from the special theory of relativity that mass and energy are both but for different manifestations of the same thing — a somewhat unfamiliar conception for the average mind.”

The signature of Albert Einstein is somewhat of a hot commodity. In 2017 a note to a bellboy once written in lieu of a tip went for 1.3 million. It read, “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.” (Image: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/GettyImages)



Professor Minkowski was the first person to recognize the formal mathematical importance of Einstein’s relativity theory. A student of the famous mathematician in his youth, Minkowski, revealed that Einstein’s approach can also be understood geometrically as a theory of 4D space – a mathematical extension of the concept of 3D space.

Albert Einstein was a naturalist, an artist, a genius, and a physicist, but most importantly, he was a human being. His childlike curiosity and wonder led him to look at problems and concepts in a way that was different from most other people.

At a physics conference in Kyoto in 1922, Einstein described his intuitive thought processes, indicating that he used images to solve problems and found words later. (Pais, 1982.)

Einstein told Max Wertheimer in 1959 that he even thought in musical architecture and that he never used logical symbols or mathematical equations. (Wertheimer, 1959, 213-228). In his autobiographical diaries, he noted:

“I have no doubt that our thinking goes on for the most part without the use of symbols, and, furthermore, largely unconsciously.”

Inner visions and quantum physics

“A human being is a part of the whole, called by us’ Universe,’ a part limited in time and space. He experiences himself, his thoughts and feelings as something separate from the rest – a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness,” Einstein said.

“This delusion is a kind of prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires and to affection for a few persons nearest to us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty.”

Could it be that people are granted other types of vision? Are we equipped with other “eyes?” It was observed through scientific experiments that some people can see with their minds when their eyes are blindfolded even though there is no signal running from the eyes to the brain.

According to experiments conducted by the late Dr. Valerie Hunt, the higher the frequency of a person’s energy field or aura, the more spiritual the person is, and the better and clearer he sees with his mind. This suggests that the mind is attributed to the Spirit. It also explains why she said we should strive to be more spiritual.

While the average person’s NEMF frequency hovers around 200 Hz, Hunt’s study found that clairvoyants have NEMF frequencies between 400 Hz and 800 Hz. Those who connect with other dimensions in trance have frequencies between 800 and 900 Hz. A very small number of people exhibit astronomically high NEMF.

Connecting with nature and seeing yourself as part of a whole is key to developing spiritual wisdom. (Image: cottonbro via Pexels/CC0.1.0)



Although we will never know what his NEMF was, Einstein was clearly one with extraordinary vision. Can we develop our own minds through spirituality? Einstein seemed to think so. He once said,

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”

Yet he also lamented, “it is, in fact, nothing short of a miracle that modern methods of instruction have not yet entirely strangled the holy curiosity of inquiry.”

So, don’t forget when you think, to think deeply, and don’t be limited by artificial parameters… Perhaps one day your letters, too, will fetch a fortune.