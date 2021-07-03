Chinese Scientists Discussed Weaponizing Coronaviruses, Accidental Mistakes in Labs

Sharri Markson is an Australian journalist covering the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with Fox News, Markson claimed that Chinese military scientists had warned about weaponizing coronaviruses five years ago. She is currently working on a book “What Really Happened In Wuhan,” which is scheduled to come out in September.

While addressing host Maria Bartiromo on the program Sunday Morning Futures, the Australian journalist talked about documents that China had officially submitted to the United Nations’ biological weapons convention in 2011. She said they were “chilling and terrifying.”

“It discusses… research involving genetic, specific viruses, so targeting people based on their race. It discusses how laboratory leaks compose a latent threat to mankind… It talks about man-made pathogens and how this can also pose a great risk to mankind. So, this is a truly shocking document, even more so because it’s an official Chinese government submission,” Markson said on the show.

A document dated Nov. 23, 2011 warned that accidental mistakes in biotech labs can place mankind in “great danger.” Another document talked about using biotechnology for hostile purposes. It stated that the use of new kinds of weaponized biotechnology is growing and poses a “latent threat” to human society.

A third document stated that “once hostile elements grasp that different ethnic groups harbor intrinsically different genetic susceptibilities to particular pathogens,” such knowledge can be used to create genetically targeted weapons aimed at racial groups with specific susceptibility.

Markson cites the first document which expresses concern about a lab accident. It questions Beijing and EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) President Peter Daszak’s outright dismissal of the lab leak theory of the origins of COVID-19 as a mere conspiracy. EHA is currently under scrutiny for using grants given by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), from where the COVID-19 virus is suspected to have leaked.

The Australian journalist also described how her country was slammed with trade tariffs and subjected to economic coercion by the communist Chinese government for requesting an investigation into the origins of the pandemic. She asked why leaders from the United States and Europe are not demanding answers from the communist regime.

“This virus has ravaged the world. And how is it the case that a year and a half later, there’s been no investigation?”

In May, The Sun reported on many papers written by Chinese public health officials and military scientists in 2015. U.S. officials investigating COVID-19 had received them. The scientists said that SARS coronaviruses were heralding a “new era of genetic weapons.” They boasted that the viruses could be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human ­disease virus, then weaponized and unleashed in a way never seen before.”

The papers theorize about a bioweapon attack capable of forcing the “enemy’s medical system to collapse.” It also proposes that the SARS virus that hit China in 2003 could be a manmade virus unleashed by terrorists. Authors of the paper cite the work of U.S. Air Force Colonel Michael J. Ainscough who predicted that the third World War might be fought with bioweapons.

The documents list the names of some prominent members from China’s public health sector, including the former deputy director of China’s Bureau of Epidemic Prevention, Li Feng. The editor-in-chief of the papers, Xu Dezhong, is known to have reported to the leadership of China’s Ministry of Health and the Chinese Military Commission during the 2003 SARS epidemic.

Ten of the authors listed in the papers are weapons experts and scientists who are affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an that was placed under the command of President Xi Jingpin in 2017.

A video released in June had shown researchers at WIV experimenting on bats and “humanized” mice whose lungs mimic that of humans. In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Markson stated that the video was obtained by an “underground team of detectives” that call themselves DRASTIC. It was an official reel of the Chinese Academy of Science. She also criticized the inclusion of Dr. Anthony Fauci in the government’s COVID-19 team. Fauci is the head of National Institute of Allergy Diseases (NIAID), the organization which had granted the NIH money to Ecohealth. That money funded the Wuhan virology lab.

“Anthony Fauci should not be advising the president on the origin of the coronavirus given it was his organization (NIAID) that funneled money through a sub-grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology… [Fauci] can issue all the denials that he likes but the scientific papers say they were funded by NIH,” Markson stated.

COVID-19 origin forum

On June 29, House Republicans from the committees on coronavirus and oversight held a forum of experts which discussed the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

Dr. Steven Quay, Founder of Atossa Therapeutics, debunked communist China’s claim that the virus originated from a wet market. He believes that certain “undisputed facts” support the lab leak theory. They also support the hypothesis of gain-of-function acceleration, a process that involves modifying pathogens to increase transmissibility and pathogenesis.

Dr. David Asher, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said that it was “past time” to impose costs on Beijing for their “blatant disregard” of international treaty obligations as well as systematic indifference, cover-up, and inaction.

“Whether one believes COVID-19 originated in a zoonotic host, a bat cave, a frozen food shipment, or a Wuhan lab’s dangerous “dual-use” research program supporting China’s undeclared bioweapons programs, the world needs answers from the Chinese Communist Party. These are answers China won’t provide unless it faces a high price for continued obfuscation, disinformation, disregard, and subversion,” Asher said in a statement at the hearing.

Republican Representative Mike Gallagher asked for declassifying intelligence related to COVID-19, an audit on taxpayer dollars that may have funded WIV, a subpoena to EcoHealth to secure information related to their work with WIV, and investigation into potential biological weapons convention violations.