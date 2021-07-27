Chinese TikTok Star Dies Falling From Crane While Livestreaming

Xiao Qiumei, a Chinese TikTok influencer, has died after falling from a 160-foot crane. She was recording a video for followers when the incident happened on July 20. The 23-year-old was employed as a crane operator and was the mother of two kids. She was well known on social media networks for her posts exploring her daily life, amassing 100,000 followers.

Qiumei was speaking into the camera of a cabin crew when she emitted a short scream and the camera suddenly turned blurry, showing images of equipment speedily moving past. She had fallen to her death. At that time, most of her co-workers had left the site. Her family denied that she was shooting videos while working and insisted that Qiumei kept her phone in her bag during her work hours.

“Her family had confirmed she fell to her death while returning from a shift operating the crane near her home in the prefecture-level city of Quzhou, in western China’s Zhejiang Province. They said that she simply missed a step and fell as a result. Her funeral and cremation have already taken place with her ashes placed on a small table under an umbrella as per local traditions,” reported The Sun.

According to Wiki.ng don’t try to find Xiao Quimei on Instagram. “This is mainly because numerous websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube are banned from China. However, this hasn’t stopped Xiao from being a hot topic worldwide.”

Several other popular social media influencers have also died due to accidents this month. On July 11, 32-year-old Instagram star Sophia Cheung from Hong Kong fell to her death attempting to click a selfie at the edge of a waterfall. She had a reputation for doing daredevil stunts. While taking a shot with friends, Sophia lost her footing and tumbled 16 feet to the waters below.

“Her friends called the emergency services and first responders quickly arrived at the scene. The young woman was rushed to a Hong Kong hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” The Sun reported.

A Mexican Instagram fitness influencer, 23-year-old Odalis Santos Mena, died this month after undergoing a botched medical procedure on July 7 aimed at treating excessive underarm sweating.

During the procedure, she was given anesthesia. However, Odalis soon suffered cardiac arrest. According to coroners, Odalis died from a combination of anesthesia and the powerful steroid-like medication she was taking as part of her fitness regimen.

“While some have expressed their sympathies, others have questioned where to draw the line on social media. The latter group states that accidents like this have become common these days,” reported Wiki.ng.

Wishing the family of Xiao Quimei every sympathy.