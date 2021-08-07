CNN Dumps Unvaccinated Staffers in Continuing Pattern of COVID Hysteria

“Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote CNN President Jeff Zucker in a memo to staff after terminating three employees for not accepting a COVID-19 injection, the latest move in the network’s promotion of establishment vaccine acceptance and pro-pandemic measures narrative.

Associated Press says they obtained the memo after it was first tweeted by CNN reporter Oliver Darcy, who used its contents in a series of Tweets to promote vaccine acceptance, “In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this,” says Zucker in the memo.

Zucker’s memo also said to maintain the internal WarnerMedia Passcard, employees have been asked for “attestation to your [vaccine] status,” noting it had not been mandatory to provide actual proof. According to additional Tweets by New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum, Zucker said vaccination is a company requirement to work in the field or around other staff, regardless of whether one enters an office or not.

WarnerPass is set to become a full fledged vaccine passport in the “weeks ahead,” as staff become required to show official papers they have dosed the experimental gene therapy vaccines.

AP says neither Zucker nor CNN provided any additional details on the firing, yet could confirm the memo also stated the return of staff to the office, scheduled for Sept. 7, would now be pushed back until at least mid-October.

Zucker, who is also Chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports, was originally set to leave the company at the end of 2021, but will postpone his departure until at least after the recently announced AT&T and Discovery merger is complete, according to Daily Mail UK.

A toxic pathology

In April, investigative journalist team Project Veritas published a series of undercover videos of CNN Technical Director Charles Chester bragging to a woman he went on a series of dates with about how the network’s official prerogative was not to serve as a media outlet with journalistic and ethical standards, but was to act as a propaganda arm for the Democrat, establishment left to ensure Donald Trump failed to secure re-election in November of 2020.

“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100​ percent going to say it, and I 100​ percent believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out… [I] wanted to be a part of that,” gloated Chester.

Notably, Chester also stated that now that Trump was out of office, hysteria surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to “taper off to a point that it’s not a problem anymore,” and that the public was suffering waning interest in the topic from “fatigue.” Chester also waxed that all orders for what and how to publish, including mid-segment directions, came directly from Jeff Zucker’s office to production staff by way of a telephone he described as analogous to the Bat Phone from the Batman movies.

According to Breitbart, based on data from Adweek, for the week of July 26 CNN’s ratings fell to only 706,000 viewers during primetime, far short of first place Fox at 1.986 million and second place MSNBC at 1.127 million.

On Aug. 5, CNN reporter Randi Kaye proudly went on a head hunt for Dr. Joseph Mercola, a COVID-19 measures and vaccination dissenter. Kaye went directly to Mercola’s office with a camera crew looking to interrogate him at his place of work for spreading “misinformation.”

In Kaye’s piece, titled CNN Tracked Down a Super-spreader of COVID-19 Misinformation – See How He Reacted, staff at Mercola’s clinic in Fort Meyers, Florida, told Kaye he wasn’t there and normally is not in the office, so she and the CNN crew travelled 220 miles to Mercola’s personal home.

CNN cornered a doctor when he was shirtless to confront him over why he said masks “may not work” and that vaccines “may be dangerous.” Appalling. pic.twitter.com/X2ySSGhzzJ — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) August 5, 2021

Mercola tops a list titled The Disinformation Dozen: Why Platforms Must Act On Twelve Leading Online Anti-Vaxxers published by the so-called “Center for Countering Digital Hate,” (CCDH) which claims the twelve men and women are responsible for 65 percent of “anti-vaccine content” at large and 73 percent of “anti-vaxx” content on Facebook.

The CCDH lauds itself as a “not-for-profit NGO that seeks to disrupt the architecture of online hate and misinformation.”

In mid-July, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regurgitated the CCDH’s talking points at a daily briefing when she said, “There’s about twelve people who are producing 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms.”

PSAKI: "There’s about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms."



"Facebook needs to move more quickly to remove harmful, uh, violative posts." pic.twitter.com/TlzZLyFosJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2021

When Kaye couldn’t get any answers from Mercola through his gated home’s intercom, she and the CNN crew camped outside waiting for him to emerge, which he eventually did to ride his bicycle.

Kaye’s approach was nothing short of pointed and far from objective, “We just want to talk to you about vaccines and what you’ve been saying about them. Do you feel responsible for people who didn’t get vaccinated and possibly got sick and died because of what you told them about the vaccine? What do you say to families who lost loved ones? Are you spreading misinformation? Why won’t you speak to us?”

Mercola declined to speak with Kaye.

“Once he stopped, we thought this was our opening to get some answers as to why he’s pushing false claims about masks and the vaccine,” said Kaye during the segment, elucidating how CNN belied the principles of journalism to serve as a propagandist.

On Aug. 3, Mercola published a video on YouTube announcing he would be removing all new content from his blog after 48 hours and would be deleting 15,000 articles from his site resulting from the target on his back.

Mercola, who has been publishing his newsletter for more than 20 years, said in an accompanying letter that in the past, “These were the times when many of the views I presented were criticized, but that’s to be expected. That was one of the great freedoms we enjoyed. We could have different views and we could speak openly about these views without fear of retribution.”

“But we are now in a different time. A much darker time. The silence of free speech is now deafening. Not only is blatant censorship tolerated, it is being encouraged by the very people who were to be entrusted with protecting our freedom of speech.”

Mercola continues, “We are not living from the lessons we’ve learned before. Never in my life, would I believe the sitting President of the United States call out 12 Americans in a McCarthyism-like attack in the United States. As you are aware, I was placed at the top of this list.”

For Kaye, it’s not her first rodeo playing the role of a spin doctor for the establishment lockdown narrative.

During the February Super Bowl, a vaccine acceptance promotion stunt itself that filled 30,000 seats with cardboard cutouts of fans and gave away 7,500 of the remaining 25,000 seats to double-vaccinated health care workers, Kaye and a CNN team travelled to Tampa’s Grand Central to shame unmasked patrons in the city’s pub district on camera while donning a chic double-mask herself.

Randi Kaye a CNN Reporter So Offended by Maskless Super Bowl Fans She Called the Cops on Them



Crowds of enthusiastic people watched the Super Bowl on Sunday in Florida; a CNN reporter bragged on the air that she called the police, after witnessing people not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/HE5reFzkDZ — We the People… (@AmericanPax) February 10, 2021

During the segment, Kaye boasted about calling Tampa Bay Police on the partygoers because people were dancing and “the dance floors right now during the pandemic are supposed to actually be closed.”

“I gave a call to Tampa Police to ask them what’s going on with all these people that are out and about and not wearing masks,” said the CNN agent.

“You’re supposed to be wearing a mask if you’re anywhere near Raymond James Stadium, if you’re in a bar or a restaurant or anywhere in one of these event or entertainment areas. And you can see from the pictures and the video that we have that people are just not paying much attention to that mask mandate. They are supposed to be fined up to $500.00.”