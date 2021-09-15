Donald Trump Visits New York Firefighters and Police on 9/11

During the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, former President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

Trump praised the men for the job they do. “I grew up with you. You are New York’s finest. You’re incredible people,” he told the police and firefighters. Trump also appreciated the NYPD for having endorsed him as a presidential candidate, which is the first time the department had ever done so.

One NYPD officer asked Trump whether he plans on running for president in 2024.

“Actually for me, it’s an easy question. I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet, from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which frankly are ridiculous… But I think you’re gonna be happy, let me put it that way,” Trump stated.

The ex-president left the NYPD in the afternoon amidst applause and cheers. He waved to the public and signed autographs. Officers lined up outside the station house. “We love the blue. I’ll say it loud. You know, you’re not supposed to say that. We love the blue,” he said.

The former president slammed President Joe Biden for how he has handled America’s Afghanistan exit, calling it “gross incompetence.”

In a video released by Save America PAC, Trump said that the Afghanistan debacle made the leader of America “look like a fool,” something “that can never be allowed to happen.” He blamed bad planning and poor leadership for the situation and expressed sorrow at the death of 13 American military personnel. They were killed in a bomb blast at the Kabul airport during last month’s evacuation process.

“The loss of 13 great warriors and the many more who were wounded should never have happened… $85 billion dollars of the finest and most sophisticated military equipment [was taken] without even a shot being fired,” Trump said.

The former president said that the current year, which marks the 20th year of war in Afghanistan, should have been a joyous occasion. But instead, the “inept” Biden administration “surrendered in defeat,” something which the United States “will struggle to recover from.”