Trump ‘95 Percent’ Sure COVID-19 Leaked From Wuhan Lab

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking exclusively to Sky News Australia, said that he is “95 percent” certain that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The former president told Sky News Australia journalist, Sharri Markson that, “Some of the intelligence is classified and I can’t talk about it, but it most likely, and when I say most likely, like 95 per cent, came from the Wuhan lab,” adding that, “I don’t know if they had bad thoughts or whether it was gross incompetence, but one way or the other it came out of Wuhan, it came from the Wuhan lab.”

Trump does not believe that the leak was intentional, stating that he thought “it was probably by accident,” saying that if it was intentional that the act was “essentially war.”

Since the emergence of the coronavirus in late 2019 speculation has swirled around the origins of the pandemic.

There are four leading hypotheses as to how the coronavirus emerged. The first possibility is that the disease emerged through direct transmission from a bat to a human. The second possibility is that the disease originated in a bat and was transmitted to a human through an intermediate animal host. The third is through shipping of frozen food of some kind and the fourth is that the disease somehow escaped from a lab.

In Feb. 2021, confusion reigned after Dr. Peter Ban, head of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) coronavirus investigation team in China, said that the Wuhan lab leak theory lacked merit and that there was no need to scrutinize the issue any further while WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes disputed his statement saying that “all hypothesis remain open.”

To date, no conclusion has been officially drawn concerning the origins of the pandemic.

Worldwide the coronavirus has led to the deaths of over 4.7 million people and has infected more than 229 million.