Disintegrating the Culture of the Chinese Communist Party: Introduction

First published in 2006 by the Chinese-language Epoch Times, this series lays out in detail the vast system of Communist Party culture that prevails in mainland China today and how it replaced the ancient moral and spiritual heritage of the Chinese people. Vision Times is proud to present a translation of Disintegrating the Culture of the Chinese Communist Party that sheds light on the fundamental characteristics of the world’s biggest communist state, while keeping true to the message intended by the original authors.

For thousands of years, the Chinese people have venerated heaven and earth, believing humanity’s purpose to be one with heaven and the divine. They used the same written language, studied the same classical works, and worshipped their common ancestors. China was known as a land of rites and etiquette.

Yet it is on this land that the Chinese people of today have been violently robbed of their ancient heritage. From elementary school to university, China’s students are indoctrinated in a philosophy of atheist materialism brought into animation by two Germans and put into practice by a Russian who adopted that philosophy for his murderous tyranny. To force upon the Chinese people its Marxist-Leninist ideology, the Chinese Communist Party has denounced and attacked all of traditional Chinese culture as “four olds” and “feudal superstition.” Following a century of communist terror, misrule, and indoctrination, the language, customs, behavior, and mentality of today’s Chinese are now entirely at odds with the cultural and moral principles that shaped five thousand years of Chinese civilization.

China is a nation that has lost its identity. What has replaced it is the culture of the Chinese Communist Party — a system of deceit, malice, and struggle that stands in diametric opposition to the traditional reverence for heaven, earth, and humankind.

Culture consists of an internal system of values and an external set of traditional customs and thought. By “Communist Party culture,” we refer to the values and modes of thinking established and reinforced by the Communist Party, as well as its language and customs. This system of values breaks with all those found in traditional societies, which were based on faith in the divine. Under Party culture, the lessons and wisdom of the past have become subjects of criticism and derision. The five Confucian cardinal virtues or ren yi li zhi xin — benevolence, righteousness, propriety, wisdom, and trust — have been cast away. Spiritual cultivation, be it of the Buddhist or Daoist traditions, has been supplanted by the cult of Marx, Lenin, Mao, and other communist leaders.

Guided by its ideology of class struggle and materialism, the Party’s core tenets are in constant flux. Under communism, there is no universal standard of good and evil, only the power and interests of the Party. At no time are the words, actions, thoughts, and ideas of the Chinese people free from its influence.

In the decades since the Communist Party seized power, its culture has come to dominate the media, language, and everyday behavior seen in modern China. This series sets out to analyze how the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, systematically uprooted traditional Chinese culture and implemented its total program of thought reform. We detail the methods of indoctrination it used to transform the Chinese people and the disastrous consequences that have arisen from these malign efforts.

For all the suffering and traumas visited upon them over the last century, the Chinese people have never completely given in to communism. Beginning in 2004, hundreds of millions of people have renounced their oaths made to the CCP and its affiliated youth organizations — the Tuidang or “Quit the Party” movement. Yet to be truly free of the Party’s tyranny and exorcise the specter of communism, it is incumbent upon all Chinese today to reject the Party’s culture, restore the traditional heritage of Chinese civilization, and regain the bearings that once made man one with heaven.