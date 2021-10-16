Evidence Emerges of CCP Deputy Secretary of Public Security Protecting Gang Leader

Four years ago, a local Communist Party deputy director of public security, Shu Wei, reportedly conspired with a gang leader, Xin Longhua. The case has recently resurfaced in the news again. Chinese media disclosed the victim’s latest statement and evidence that the deputy director of public security attempted to protect the gang leader.

Shu Wei, the former deputy director of the Acheng District Public Security Bureau in Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, was arrested in Dec. 2016 along with his mistress, Wang Yingxin.

The primary victim of Shu Wei’s case was Zhao Shubin, the head of the Harbin Hengsheng Real Estate Development Company (Hengsheng). Zhao Shubin was cheated out of all his shares by the “black boss,” who Shu Wei protected. Zhao was once detained by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) police and blackmailed for tens of millions of dollars.

Zhao Shubin borrowed money from Xin Longhua in 2014 but was unable to repay it. Xin Longhua took control of Zhao Shubin’s company, Hengsheng, on the pretext of forgiving the debt. However, Xin Longhua did not erase the debt, and Zhao Shubin was arrested and placed under residential surveillance for fraud in 2014. Xin Longhua did not return the company and further attacked Zhao Shubin by suing him in 2016.

Shu Wei released Zhao Shubin temporarily on Aug. 25, 2016. In a recent Upstream News report, Xin Longhua and Shu Wei’s 2016 conversation records were disclosed, providing incriminating evidence. Just days after the last call, Zhao Shubin was arrested on suspicion of fraud and illegal acquisition of public deposits and was again detained for 37 days. Although he was released, he was forced to give 13 million dollars worth of real estate to Wang Yingxin, Shu Wei’s mistress, in exchange for a few hundred thousand dollars worth of liquor.

Final trial result still unknown

In Dec. 2016, Xin Longhua, Shu Wei, and his mistress, Wang Yingxin, were arrested and put on trial. While the CCP sentenced Xin Longhua to life in prison on Nov. 20, 2020, a verdict has not yet been announced regarding Shu Wei’s trial. While Upstream News quotes sources saying that both Shu Wei and Wang Yingxin have been sentenced, there is no official statement mentioned.

Publicly available information shows that Shu Wei began to serve as the deputy director of the Harbin Acheng District Public Security Bureau in 2013, and previously served as the head of the criminal investigation team of the Harbin Xiangfang District Public Security Bureau. Shu Wei’s tenure as a criminal investigation team leader was also confirmed in other sources.

In Oct. 2018, Sohu.com reported that Shu Wei had vast amounts of money and entrusted Xin Longhua with loan sharking for years. Receiving tens of thousands of dollars in monthly profits, Xin Longhua defrauded Zhao Shubin of more than 300 properties to obtain a loan of 40 million yuan from Guangfa Bank, which was handed over to Shu Wei’s mistress, Wang Yingxin.

After Shu Wei’s arrest, the report said that Shu Wei and Wang Yingxin “called the shots in the detention center,” looking for connections and threatening to falsely accuse victims. At the same time, the Mudanjiang Prosecutor’s Office in charge of their case was partial to them and claimed the financial dealings between Shu Wei and Xin Longhua were “normal financial management.”

Wang Yingxin, Shu Wei’s mistress, had extorted 13 million dollars in real estate from Zhao Shubin as a “normal transaction.” Furthermore, Zhao Shubin was perceived as an “old rascal” who owed money but did not pay up.

During the approximately three years when Shu Wei was the deputy director of Acheng Public Security Bureau, he was called the “King of Cases.” He treated economic cases as “money-spinners,” which the CCP prosecutor’s office said, “had nothing to do with this case.”