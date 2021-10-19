Miami Private School Asks Vaccinated Students to Stay Home for 30 Days

A Miami elementary school issued a directive saying vaccinated students should stay home for 30 days as a “precautionary measure” to avoid possible “shedding” of the virus onto unvaccinated fellow students.

“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” the letter said, according to a local TV station WSVN.

The Centner Academy made headlines in April when it seemed to fire its employees who got the vaccine after April 22. Later, it turned out that staff who did decide to get vaccinated would not be dismissed, but they also would not be allowed to work with students, the outlet reported.

The letter further instructed parents by stating, “If you are considering the vaccine for your Centner Academy student(s), we ask that you hold off until the Summer when there will be time for the potential transmission or shedding onto others to decrease.”

According to the CDC, “Vaccine shedding is the term used to describe the release or discharge of any of the vaccine components in or outside of the body. Vaccine shedding can only occur when a vaccine contains a weakened version of the virus,” the CDC’s website said. “None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus.”

However, according to critics, the vaccines elicit the uncontrolled production of spike proteins by the body, which the body will try to target through the production of antibodies. They argue that the vast amounts of spike proteins produced are potentially harmful to hosts and can also be shed onto unvaccinated people, making them sick.

In an email to The Epoch Times, the school’s co-founder, David Centner, said the policy was enacted as “a prudent precautionary measure after much thoughtful deliberation.”

“To be clear, the school leadership does not believe that one who is vaccinated can infect another person with COVID,” Centner said. “Further, the school is not opining on whether a vaccinated person can negatively impact others. However, due to voluminous anecdotal reports in circulation on this latter topic, we must err on the side of caution when making decisions that may impact the health of the school community.”

“Until there are definitive and scientifically proven studies that refute these reports, we need to do what is best for our students and staff,” Centner continued, saying the school’s top priorities have always been the students’ well-being and their “sense of safety within our educational environment.”