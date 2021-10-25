Comcast Allegedly Pulls Ad Exposing 13-Year-Old Girl’s Vaccine Adverse Reaction Set to Air During FDA Meeting

Comcast has allegedly pulled a controversial ad slated to run in the lead up to and during a public Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee meeting on Pfizer-BioNTech’s application to distribute its injection to children aged 5 to 11.

The committee is the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (FRBPAC) and the meeting is set to occur on Oct. 26. The government website for the event states it will occur online because of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and that “the committee will meet in open session to discuss a request to amend Pfizer-BioNTech’s EUA for administration of their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to children 5 through 11 years of age.”

The ad in question is a clip paid for by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) featuring 13-year-old Maddie de Garay, a girl whose “pro-vaccine and pro-science” mother signed her up to participate in Pfizer’s clinical trial. Immediately following Maddie receiving the second dose of injection in January, severe adverse reactions occurred, which have not abated.

This 13-year old girl was a volunteer in Pfizer trial. Comcast won’t run these ads. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/QBmB0Z1nID — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@mescubamike) October 24, 2021

Her mother says that several months later, neither the FDA nor Pfizer have formally recognized her injuries.

The mother, Stephanie de Garay, told a June press conference organized by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that Maddie and her two brothers all participated in Pfizer’s trials for 12 to 15 year olds, “All three of our kids volunteered and were excited to participate in the trial as a way to help us all return to normal life,” according to The Federalist.

“My husband works in the medical field and I have a degree in electrical engineering. We are pro-vaccine and pro-science — which is why we agreed to let Maddie and her two older brothers volunteer for the trial.”

Stephanie described her daughter’s reactions as “painful electrical shocks down her neck and spine that forced her to walk hunched over…She had extreme pain in her fingers and toes, and it actually made them turn white, and they were cold whenever you touched them.”

The Federalist says that Twitter censored and removed posts by users that shared de Garay’s testimony in Sen. Johnson’s press conference.

In response, Johnson told the outlet, “Why can’t Twitter handle the truth? These stories deserve to be seen, heard, and taken seriously.”

“We all celebrated the fact that we have a vaccine for COVID-19. The internet could have been a force for good in disseminating useful information between doctors during the pandemic. Instead, Big Tech censors information on early treatment and has now sunk so low that they censor the true stories of sick people who need help.”

The ad, released online by the VSRF, opens with pictures of Maddie when she was healthy asking, “President Biden, this is Maddie. She’s 13, and wants to be a nurse. When the COVID vaccine became available, she volunteered for the Pfizer clinical trial.”

“She wanted to help. This is her now,” captions the narrator before the video switches to footage of Maddie sobbing in a hospital bed with a tube in her nose in one clip, convulsing in another, and appearing paralyzed and having to be carried in a third.

According to an article interviewing Stephanie de Garay by Creative Destruction Media (CDM), “The ad, a direct appeal to President Biden, was slated to begin airing on Comcast Saturday night during Saturday Night Live, then multiple times around NBC’s Meet the Press, continuing through the FDA’s VRBPAC Meeting on Pfizer Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11.”

The article says the timeline of Comcast’s move is as follows:

On Thursday afternoon the ad had been approved by all involved and was set for air.

Mid-day Friday, Comcast officials notified the ad buyer that another attorney said it needed further review.

The ad was scheduled to begin circulation Saturday during Saturday Night Live, so there was not much time to resolve differences.

Friday afternoon, Comcast notified the buyer that the ad was rejected stating it needed substantiation and all graphic images taken out (although they did not state which images).

Documents submitted for substantiation with permission from Maddie’s mom, included her entire medical records.

The supporting documents provided in the article are photos of Maddie’s CDC proof-of-vaccination card dated Jan. 20, and a Jan. 21 discharge instruction from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital prescribing “tylenol and/or ibuprofen” and water, which also states “given timing in symptoms, most likely related to vaccine dose yesterday.”

The documents also include a sheet labelled “Medical Assessment” that lists severe symptoms such as erratic blood pressure and pulse, muscle spasms, muscle tremors, headaches, brain fog, mixing up words, and the inability to walk and cough, but states “no answer given” while suggesting the drugs Maraviroc, Pravastatin, and ivermectin be administered.

In many datasets used in both the United Kingdom and the United States, Maddie would be considered an unvaccinated hospitalization because her case presented less than 14 days after receipt of the second dose.

CDM said, “When her parents asked the Principal Investigator, Robert Frenck, if her symptoms were reported to VAERS, he told them that her symptoms were reported to the sponsor (Pfizer) who reports them to the FDA and not through VAERS. He refused to tell them which of her symptoms were reported.”

“The only symptoms on the EUA were functional abdominal pain still investigating and paresthesia (pins and needles).”

Stephanie told CDM, “This should not be a political issue. This is a human rights issue. What if Maddie was your daughter?”

“I’ve waited seven months for Pfizer or the FDA to acknowledge what happened to my daughter and they haven’t. They tried to ignore her injuries.”

The mother continued, “I had hoped that with this ad, she would finally have the chance to be in the room with them, to be seen by them, and for her voice to be heard. Instead, they silenced her.”

“She received her vaccine on January 20 and came into our room in the middle of the night, she said she didn’t feel right and couldn’t sleep. She has been waiting eight months to be acknowledged by Pfizer, the FDA, and CDC and has not even received acknowledgment from any of them, not an email, a phone call, or a text. Nothing.”

Neither comment from Comcast nor mainstream media coverage of the allegations appears to be available online as of time of writing.