Canada Preparing to Mass Vaccinate Kids Aged 5 to 11 With 2.9 Million Dose Pfizer Pre-order

The Canadian government is preparing for an expedited nation-wide rollout of the novel gene therapy Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 with a pre-order of 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer variant once Health Canada gives the green light.

The announcement was made on Oct. 21 by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), which called Pfizer’s Oct. 18 application to deploy COMIRNATY, the brand name of its COVID vaccine, to children aged 5 to 11 “an important step toward providing additional protection for our young Canadians.”

Pfizer Canada’s press release says its application to Health Canada is based on Phase 2 and 3 trial data in kids aged 5 to 11 composed of 2,268 test subjects. The presser notes children in the study were dosed at 10 ug compared to the 30 ug delivered in clinical trials in 16 to 25 year olds.

The Canadian Press reported that the dosage differences should translate into real world administration of the drug, paraphrasing a Pfizer spokesperson as stating, “The pediatric doses will come in vials of 10 doses, with a unique label for children and a different coloured cap to ensure it is differentiated from the vials of adult doses.”

The company called the results between the two age brackets “comparable.”

PSPC’s release states that Pfizer and the Government of Canada have “agreed to an accelerated delivery schedule of this vaccine, pending regulatory authorization.”

The administration further stated that Pfizer and BioNTech had “shared that deliveries of 2.9 million doses will begin shortly after regulatory authorization so that Canada receives enough doses to administer a first shot for all eligible children.”

The presser also noted, “According to StatsCan data, as of July 1, 2021, there are 2,879,112 children age 5-11 in Canada.”

In April, the Trudeau administration announced it had “secured COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer for 2022 and 2023, with options to extend into 2024” to the tune of “65 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, with access to up to 120 million more if all options are exercised.”

For Canadians, vaccine acceptance has met with little resistance. 81 percent of people over the age of 12 have accepted a full course of injections while 87 percent have accepted at least one dose, says PSPC.

Vaccine passports have also met with only minority opposition from the public. The Retail Council of Canada (RCC) says all provinces, with the exception of two island provinces, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, have enacted some form of vaccine status segregation.

The RCC says both provinces are primed to install a version of their own in the coming weeks.

On Oct. 18, the Angus Reid Institute published results of a self-initiated and self-funded online survey of more than 5,000 Canadians, which revealed that vaccinating children is also a popular sentiment in the True North. A mere 23 percent of respondents said they would not inject the young.

51 percent said they would make the appointment to have their kids jabbed “as soon as one became available to them.”

Also on Oct. 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a standardized national vaccine passport system. According to a Government website, the system was “developed by provinces and territories, with support from the Government of Canada.”

Specimen of Canada’s federally standardized vaccine passport. (Image: Government of Canada)

For unvaccinated Canadians, domestic travel utilizing infrastructure is off the table as of Oct. 30, “You’ll need to show your proof of vaccination when travelling in Canada by air, rail or cruise ship as of October 30, 2021. The new Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination may be used to show that you meet this requirement.”

The Government notes the QR code generated in the document is a SMART Health Cards QR Code, which is part of the Vaccine Credentials Initiative announced in January by a conglomerate of mega corporations as large as Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, Mayo Clinic, and The Commons Project.

The Commons Project works in conjunction with The Rockefeller Foundation and the globalist World Economic Forum.

The website says the federal initiative will soon replace Provincial rollouts and can be utilized either by printing on paper or through a phone app.

In August, Israel adjusted their vaccine passport policy so that fully vaccinated status automatically drops six months after the last injection, putting citizens in a situation where booster doses must be taken in order to continue to participate in society.