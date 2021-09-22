HHS Whistleblower Alleges COVID Vaccine Side Effects Common, Underreported

An employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stepped forward with hidden camera video footage taken from her workplace alleging what she described as both a high frequency of severe adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines and a lack of reporting to the CDC’s VAERS database.

The whistleblower is Jodi O’Malley, a registered nurse who worked for Indian Health Service, a federal health program for American Indians and Alaskan Natives at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Arizona.

In Part 1 of a series released by investigative journalism team Project Veritas on Sept. 20, O’Malley recaps three cases of serious vaccine adverse reactions, concerns other staff members, including doctors, have about both the veracity of the vaccines and the reporting of reactions to VAERS, and the suppression of Ivermectin as a treatment.

The first instance is of a man in his 30s who has been diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. In an undercover video, O’Malley is reporting the patient’s test results to Dr. Maria Gonzalez. O’Malley tells Gonzalez the patient had accepted the second dose of an undisclosed variant of the vaccine a few days prior and since “Has been short of breath.”

“Now his BNP is elevated, D-Dimer elevated, ALT. All his liver enzymes are elevated. His PT… PT-INR is elevated,” said O’Malley.

Gonzalez interjects, “He’s got probably myocarditis…all this is bullshit…Now probably myocarditis due to the vaccine. But now, they’re not going to blame the vaccine.”

The doctor added frustration with VAERS reporting not being completed because, “They want to shove it under the mat.”

In a follow up clip, Gonzalez personally broke the news to the patient of her diagnosis of Congestive Heart Failure, while assuring the man that he is not suffering from COVID-19. Gonzalez added she would have to transfer him to another hospital because they do not have cardiologists.

Gonzalez told the patient, “I don’t know where this [illness] is coming from.”

O’Malley said the reaction was not reported to VAERS, adding, “I’ve seen dozens of people come in with adverse reactions.”

While the undercover footage of the follow up cases are lacking in detail, they nonetheless provide a level of insight into the situation both hospital staff and patients are facing amid the worldwide vaccination campaign.

In a second case, the nurse described a 15-year-old boy who had blood clots. O’Malley said she was covering for another nurse when she met the patient, who was suffering from bilateral pulmonary embolisms (PE), which had not yet become so serious as to need oxygen.

O’Malley said she asked if the youth had been vaccinated, but nobody knew, so she looked at the patient’s chart and found he had accepted the first dose of the Pfizer injections.

The boy’s chart, which was provided as evidence in the video, carried the notes, “Unusual PE at this age” and “unclear etiology of PE.”

While no firm evidence was provided in the video that the embolisms were an adverse reaction to the vaccine, O’Malley said she knew it was, “Because this is a 15-year-old, normal weight, healthy child,” and there was “No reason for him to have a blood clot.”

And in the third case, when O’Malley was asked by Project Veritas head James O’Keefe why she stepped forward to blow the whistle, she said her reasoning came from an adverse reaction experience that hit too close to home.

“What prompted me to do this was when I was house supervisor one night, and one of my coworkers had taken the vaccine, and she didn’t want to, she went throughout this entire pandemic working in the intensive care unit, it pretty much was a COVID unit,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley said the coworker in question had returned from a medical leave taken to undergo an undisclosed surgery two weeks prior. In a hidden camera video, O’Malley is seen outside a set of glass doors as the coworker is being transferred as a patient to a higher level of care unit.

The video noted the colleague passed away, but did not provide any details as to the nature of the woman’s illness, cause of death, or proof of a link to vaccination.

In commentary on her colleague’s death, O’Malley was tearful, “She didn’t want to take it because of her religious beliefs. And she was coerced into taking it. And it’s like, nobody, nobody, should have to decide between their livelihood… being a part of the team in the hospital… or take the vaccine.”

O’Malley was not alone in her concerns over vaccine adverse reactions and VAERS reporting at her hospital. In another hidden camera segment, O’Malley talks to another HHS RN, Deanna Paris, who says candidly, “It’s a shame they’re not treating people like they’re supposed to. Like they should. And I think they want people to die.”

O’Malley asks Paris how many people she had seen who had accepted vaccination. Paris interjected “That got sick, side effects? A lot.”

Paris said VAERS reports are not being submitted for the reactions simply because “It takes over a half an hour for the damn thing.”

In the segment, O’Keefe, while pointing out that the CDC claims on its website that VAERS reporting is a requirement, asked O’Malley if her HHS hospital had any of their own reporting policies.

The reply, “There has never been any directive sent out on reporting. With this vaccine we are in stage 3 clinical trials. Normally, stage 3 clinical trials is where you gather your data. What the responsibility on everyone is, is to gather that data and report it. And if we’re not gathering that data and reporting it, then how are we going to say this is safe and approved for use?”

Another clip between O’Malley, Dr. Gonzalez, and a second doctor, emergency room doctor Dale McGee, showed both frustration and differing views between the medical professionals. In the clip, O’Malley commented, “How come after 18 months we haven’t had any research? Isn’t that fishy to you?”

While Gonzalez agreed with O’Malley’s supposition, McGee interjected, “It’s not that it hasn’t been done. It hasn’t been published, that’s why.”

Gonzalez’s follow up was blunt, “It hasn’t probably been done because the government doesn’t want to show that the darn vaccine is full of sh*t.”

O’Malley’s undercover endeavors also exposed how the usage of Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19 patients is being suppressed.

In a hidden camera video with Gayle Lundberg, an HHS Pharmacist, O’Malley asked whether a doctor had spoken with her about prescribing Ivermectin for their patient. Lundberg replied bluntly, “Not allowed at this facility.”

Lundberg said off-label medication could not be prescribed for COVID because, “They did it with hydroxychloroquine, and they…it was really bad and so they are not allowing it right now.”

When O’Malley told Lundberg the doctor had agreed to write the Ivermectin prescription, Lundberg’s frustration showed, “I am stuck. I am told you are absolutely not to use it under any circumstances whatsoever for somebody with COVID, unless you don’t want to have a job.”

“I am not going to lose my job over this,” she said.

When it came to her reasons for stepping forward, O’Malley said, “Right now, what is plaguing this country is the spirit of fear.”

O’Keefe asked the nurse if she was afraid now that she had blown the whistle and she said, “It’s my career, you know? It’s how I help people. But am I afraid? I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m afraid, because my faith lies in God, and not man.”

“You know, like, what kind of person would I be if I knew all of this… this is evil.”

“This is evil at the highest level.”

O’Keefe asked if she was afraid of retaliation. O’Malley’s response, “Yeah. I’m a federal employee. What other federal employees do you see coming out?”