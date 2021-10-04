Twitter Labels Obituary of 37-Year-Old Seattle Mother Who Died From COVID Vaccine Blood Clots ‘Misleading’

Big Tech cartel member Twitter censored the obituary of a 37-year-old Seattle mother whose family says she died from vaccine-induced blood clotting after being pressured to accept the injection by applying a “misleading” label, which prevents the post from being shared.

The obituary of Jessica Berg Wilson, published on the website of The Oregonian newspaper, says the women, described as “an exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions,” died “unexpectedly” on Sept. 7 from “COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT).”

Jessica, who worked in human resources, left behind her husband and two daughters aged 5 and 3. The tribute said, “Jessica’s greatest passion was to be the best mother possible for Bridget and Clara. Nothing would stand in her way to be present in their lives.”

As the obituary continues, the family reveals Jessica was coerced into accepting vaccination in order to continue to volunteer at her daughters’ school, “During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom.”

“She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat.”

“But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away. Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education—which included being a Room Mom—was, once again, blocked by government mandate.”

“Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed. It cost Jessica her life. It cost her children the loving embrace of their caring mother. And it cost her husband the sacred love of his devoted wife.”

The tribute says Jessica and her husband Tom are devout Catholics. Multiple Seattle Catholic schools show search results for “Room Parent” on their websites, describing the role as something of a volunteer support worker for their childrens’ teacher.

In the 2021 Reopening Plan for St. John Cathloic School, another Cathloic school that utilizes the Room Parent program, under the Proof of Vaccination section the Plan states that, “Vaccination is the most effective prevention strategy available for allowing schools to remain in the full-time, in-person instruction model.”

It notes that an Aug. 18 order by Governor Jay Inslee required vaccine passports for “all employees in public, private, and charter K-12 schools, as well as childcare and early learning providers,” and specifically notes, “This order applies to our parent volunteer and coaches.”

After the Obituary was posted on Twitter by an anonymous user, Twitter applied the “Misleading” warning card to the post, preventing it from being replied to, shared, or liked.

The obituary of Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old Seattle mother of two who died from a COVID-19 vaccine blood clot, labelled as “misleading” by Twitter. The label persisted until October 3. (Image: Screenshot)

The “misleading” label still allowed for the post to be quoted, however. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took advantage of the loophole to rip into the social media giant, “‘For [on Twitter] we are not afraid to follow the truth wherever it may lead,’ unless of course it contradicts what Dr. Fauci or the enlightened government and tech overlords say you must do for your healthcare…”

Actress Gina Carano likewise dissented against both the labelling of the obit and COVID-19 vaccines in general, “when is enough going to be enough?” asked Carano.

“The vaccine is obviously not for everyone. Check the Vaers report. I know someone who passed away from the vaccine as well. Healthy 56 year old woman. The vaccine took her out in 3 days. These Biden mandates are murdering these people.”

Carano’s post also earned a “Misleading” tag by Twitter for its efforts.

Twitter removed its warning label and restrictions on the original tweet some time after the controversy became hot on Oct. 3. Currently, it has 7,100 retweets and more than 8,200 likes.

An Aug. 26 paper published on the NIH’s National Library of Medicine website titled An Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome and Some Management Recommendations, describes the disorder Jessica’s family says she died from as, “A complication of COVID-19 vaccines, involv[ing] thrombosis (often cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) and thrombocytopenia with occasional pulmonary embolism and arterial ischemia.”

“TTS appears to mostly affect females aged between 20 and 50 years old, with no predisposing risk factors conclusively identified so far,” notes the study.

The Abstract nonetheless concludes that the gene therapy COVID vaccines are safe and effective, “The prevailing opinion of most experts is that the risk of developing COVID-19 disease, including thrombosis, far exceeds the extremely low risk of TTS associated with highly efficacious vaccines.”

“Mass vaccination should continue but with caution.”

In July, a 45-year-old Baltimore mother, Robin Springs Saunders, appeared to have passed away following coerced acceptance of COVID vaccination mandated by her new employer, John Hopkins Hospital, based on screenshots leaked to the media from her family’s Facebook communications.

The screenshots showed an extended family member familiar with the case saying Robin suffered from “brain swelling and heart issues.”

In May, 39-year-old UK model Stephanie Dubois appeared to have developed, based on her own Facebook timeline, a brain hemorrhage after accepting the AstraZeneca vaccine. Stephanie entered a coma and passed away 16 days later.