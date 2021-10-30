COVID-19 Infection Rates Higher for Vaccinated Than Unvaccinated in UK

A recent UK Health Security Agency study showed the unvaccinated had more robust protection against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection than the vaccinated, raising questions about the legal basis of vaccine passports.

The study tabulated COVID-19 infection rates and infection resilience among unvaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals in different age groups during weeks 35 to 41. Based on these data, the authors concluded that vaccines are effective in reducing infections, transmissions, hospitalizations, and deaths caused by the disease.

The report states, “Several studies of vaccine effectiveness have been conducted in the UK which indicate that 2 doses of vaccine are between 65 and 95% effective at preventing symptomatic disease with COVID-19 with the Delta variant… with higher levels of protection against severe disease including hospitalization and death.”

However, The Exposé, an independent news media source based in the UK, published a detailed analysis of the UK data with surprising findings. The 18-29-year-old cohort, vaccinated 9 weeks prior to the published data, have “lost the greater part of their relative resistance to infection. If they continue their trajectory, week 12 will see that benefit completely gone.”

For the cohort aged 30-39, “Half was fully vaccinated around week 27, and by week 39 (again some 12 weeks later) had lost their enhanced infection resistance. For at least for these two cohorts, it would seem their vaccine induced resistance reduced to zero in under 3 months.”

Based on data published by the UK Health Security Agency for weeks 38 to 41, the infection rates per 100,000 for the fully vaccinated are higher than the rates for the unvaccinated in all age groups 30-years-old and older.

In addition, the report by The Exposé argued that inoculated people may be more likely to transmit the disease. “Much has been said and written to show the vaccinated are equally capable of transmitting Covid. But because their symptoms are often muted, they are also more likely to be out and about; add this to escalating infection rates, and there can be little doubt the vaccinated now constitute by far the greatest Covid transmission risk.”

The trends in COVID-19 incidence rates during weeks 35 to 41 also provide additional information. “Unvaccinated adults are enjoying significantly lowered infection rates, but the vaccinated are very clearly headed in the opposite direction,” the article reads.

The difference in infection protection between the groups is especially apparent in the vaccinated cohort aged 40 to 79, with “more than double the infection rate of their unvaccinated counterparts.” Given the negative trend in the vaccinated cohorts, “it is impossible to guess where or when these trajectories might bottom out.”

“In light of this,” the outlet concludes, “vaccine passports are clearly senseless; They are nothing more than an invitation to infection, for which no justification can now possibly remain.”

Derek Sloan, a Canadian conservative influencer, posted his thoughts on Facebook: “For those who want to follow ‘the science,’ here it is. In the UK, case rates per 100,000 are now double in the double COVID vaccinated population than the unvaccinated for those aged 40 to 79.”

