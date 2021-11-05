Multiple European Pro Athletes Suddenly Suffer Significant Heart Injuries

A string of European professional athletes have suffered serious heart related disorders in recent weeks, often occurring suddenly and on live television. Reporting on the events has been sparse and causation remains a mystery to fans.
24-year-old Slovak hockey star dies
The Hockey News reported on Nov. 4 that 24-year-old Slovak hockey player for the Bratislava Capitals, Boris Sadecky, “collapsed during a league game on Friday in Dornbirn, Austria before passing away earlier on Wednesday.”
The outlet said Sadecky was in his first year with the Capitals after playing for HK Dukla Trencin in Slovakia’s professional league, the KHL’s HC Slovan Bratislava, and represented his home country twice in the 2016 and 2017 World Junior Championships.
According to Hockey Feed, the Capitals only released a short statement on their website about the player’s passing, declining to provide the public with any details, “We will not disclose further information at this time after consulting with Boris’s family. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the Sádecký family.”
In a post on the HC Slovan website, the club made it clear that in accordance with government regulations, fans would be required to flash a vaccine passport in order to attend games.
According to Reuters, the country has distributed more than 4.8 million injections to its almost 5.5 million citizens.
28-year-old Icelandic footballer suffers heart attack
On Nov. 2, Finnish media reported that Sogndal Football player Emil Palsson, age 28, suffered a catastrophic heart attack during a match against Norway and had to be resuscitated on field before being transported to hospital.
The report was confirmed by his club in a Nov. 1 press release.
According to the media, the broadcaster of the match was criticized for relaying the footage of Palsson’s ordeal live. A Google translate of an article from Dagbladet says the camera operator originally “panned the camera away from the situation and zoomed out,” but “about ten minutes later they panned the camera back and zoomed in on the situation while Pálsson received treatment.”
A spokesperson for the broadcast company said the match is filmed by a single cameraman and the operator had “thought we had left the broadcast, and therefore zoomed in to document the situation as a news photographer would have done.”
Nonetheless, it appears both footage and photographs of Palsson’s ordeal are non-existent on English-language Twitter and YouTube.
Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson commented on the event on his Substack, stating “No report on whether he is vaccinated, but Iceland has near-complete adult vaccinations; 84% of people 16-29 are fully vaccinated.”
Danish soccer star collapses on field, gets pacemaker
In June, 29-year-old Christian Eriksen, midfielder for Denmark, suddenly collapsed face first on the field while trying to handle a pass during a Euro 2020 match against Finland.
Medics attended to the player for 10 minutes before he was removed on a stretcher.
Newsweek reported that the calamity was so serious that Eriksen spent 6 days in hospital, underwent surgery, and is now saddled with a pacemaker.
A number of “fact checkers” and European media outlets said that Eriksen neither had any underlying health issues, did not contract COVID-19, and had not accepted vaccination.
An Oct. 30 report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation says Eriksen has been banned from playing for his home club, Inter Milan, after the event as a result of health protocols, stating “there is a blanket rule in Italy that bans elite athletes if they have suffered cardiac arrests and are at increased risk.”
A doctor for the Italian Football Federation was paraphrased as stating that the baller would not be permitted to play again unless his pacemaker was removed.
33-year-old benched for three months after heart exam
33-year-old striker for Barcelona, Sergio Aguero, was removed from a televised game against Alaves on Oct. 30 after suddenly experiencing significant difficulty standing and breathing, clutching his chest.
ESPN reported on Nov. 1 that Aguero underwent a cardiac exam and was benched by a doctor for three months. Barcelona said the time off was so “the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine when he can come back.”
Aguero’s incident emerged just a few weeks after he appeared in a vaccine acceptance segment targeting youth.
Two cricketers collapse on field, convulse
In July, two players of the female West Indies women’s cricket team collapsed on field, one after another, and began convulsing during a televised match against Pakistan.
The duo, identified as Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation, were removed from the match and taken to hospital for observation.
Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women!”
In May, Henry participated in a vaccine acceptance promotional piece published on the team’s website.
Both players participated in a social media video for the club’s Twitter account to let fans know they were doing fine only a few days after the collapse.