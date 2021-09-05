Ontario Study Shows 146 Mostly Young Patients Hospitalized With Heart Issues After mRNA Vaccines

Data recently released by the government of the Canadian province of Ontario revealed 204 people, predominantly young men, developed myocarditis and/or pericarditis after accepting the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech Messenger RNA injections, with 146 hospitalizations.

The study cites data between Dec. 13, 2020 and Aug. 7, 2021 and found a total of 314 reports of either myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, or pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart, but only 204 met Brighton Collaboration diagnostic certainty thresholds 1, 2, or 3.

Notably, of the 204 cases, 79.9 percent occurred in males and 69.6 percent after accepting the second injection. The study also found the reporting rate was much higher in Moderna second dose recipients, at 28.2 per million doses administered than Pfizer second dose recipients at 8.7 per million.

Second dose heart problems also showed a concerning uptick in the 18-24 age bracket, increasing to 37.4 per million for Pfizer, and was substantially more severe in Moderna, increasing to 263.2 per million.

“The number of reported events of myocarditis/pericarditis began to increase in early June of 2021. This period of time coincided with increased vaccine supply (particularly of Moderna), administration of second doses, program expansion to younger age groups,” reads the report.

When the study parsed the data to examine only injections after June 1, 2021, data still showed that males in the 18-24 age bracket suffered a 35.5 per million case count for Pfizer and 198.6 per million for Moderna.

Breaking down the data further, the study showed in the 12-17 age bracket (only Pfizer is administered to this group) there were 31 total cases, 75 in the 18-24 bracket, 54 in the 25-39 bracket, and 44 over 40 years of age.

Median time from vaccine acceptance to symptom onset was 7 days for the first dose and only 2 days for the second dose. Of the 204 reports, 202 resulted in an emergency room visit and 146 resulted in hospitalization. Only 3 translated into a stay in intensive care, and there were no deaths attributed to the vaccines.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be recommended and are highly effective at preventing symptomatic infection and severe outcomes from COVID-19 disease, which is also associated with a risk of myocarditis,” claimed the report.

According to vaccine statistics data from the Province of Ontario website as of Sept. 4, approximately 10,030,000 people in all age brackets have accepted 2 doses, comprising 67 percent of the province.

Ontario claims that of the 121 COVID-19 positive ICU hospitalizations in the province, 102 are unvaccinated, of the 194 COVID-19 positive non-ICU hospitalizations, 146 are unvaccinated, and of the 944 active cases on file, 559 are unvaccinated.

The data stands in contrast to that released from Israel and the United States, which showed to the contrary, that the vast majority of hospitalized and severely symptomatic cases were in those who had accepted vaccination.

On Sept. 1, Ontario’s Conservative Party leader and Premier Doug Ford backtracked on a promise he made that vaccine passports would not be seen in his province when his administration announced Ontario would become the third Province in Canada to install vaccine status apartheid, resulting in the vaccinated being required to show authorities their papers to access society while the unvaccinated are excluded from all “non-essential businesses.”