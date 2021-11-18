‘Authoritarian State’ Ai Weiwei Claims the US is Already There

On Nov. 12, Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei in discussion with PBS’s Firing Line host, Margaret Hoover warned against too much political correctness in America, stating America is already an “authoritarian state” and probably not composed enough to take on China.

Authoritarian State

Weiwei, the son of a poet persecuted during Mao’s cultural revolution, who also authored the bestselling memoir titled 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, argued that the U.S. is already under authoritarian rule.

“In your book, you were describing the directives of Mao Zedong during the Cultural Revolution that would be distributed publicly every night,” Hoover said adding, “And then you write — this is your quote — ‘They served a function similar to Donald Trump’s midnight tweets in office. They were the direct communication of a leader’s thoughts to his devoted followers, enhancing the sanctity of his authority,’” she quoted.

“So do you see Donald Trump as an authoritarian?” Hoover inquired. Instead of labeling former president Trump authoritarian, Weiwei provided a different explanation:

“If you are authoritarian, you have to have a system supporting you,” Weiwei responded. “You cannot just be an authoritarian by yourself. But certainly, in the United States, with today’s condition, you can easily have an authoritarian. In many ways, you’re already in the authoritarian state. You just don’t know it,” he said.

Political Correctness

When asked what he meant by an authoritarian state, Weiwei pointed out many similarities between today’s American society and that of China during the Mao Zedong era.

“Many things happening today in [the] US can be compared to [the] Cultural Revolution in China,” Weiwei explained. “Like people trying to be unified in a certain political correctness. That is very dangerous.”

The cultural revolution in China lasted from 19966 until Mao Zedong’s death in 1976 resulting in a halting of economic activity and the destruction of historical and cultural material.

When Hoover asked Weiwei to clarify, Weiwei said:

“It’s very philosophical. With today’s technology, we know so much more than we really understand. The information [has] become jammed. But we don’t really — and really have the knowledge, because you don’t work. You don’t — You don’t have to act on anything. You just think you’re purified by certain ideas that you agree with it. That is posing dangers to society, to an extreme divided society,” Weiwei said.

“Why do you think that’s happened here?” Hoover asked.

“I think, for a long time, the West is material. We have much more than we needed. And we are not caring about global situation,” Weiwei replied. “But, eventually, all the policies and the politics we play has to be examined under the global situation, such as China become a very powerful state. And how the West should deal with it.”

Moral Attitude

Weiwei’s main concern was that the West could not withstand China and the only way out would be overhauling its moral attitude.

“In China, we have a wisdom,” Weiwei said. “To deal with anything, you have to be strong yourself. I don’t think West is strong themself enough to deal with China.”

“In what sense, is the West not strong enough?” Hoover asked.

Weiwei responded, “In many, many ways, if you can’t sense how — what a failure the West by lacking of vision or lacking of compassion in dealing with refugee situation, climate change, and also the war in Afghanistan, Iraq. Yeah. So I don’t think the U.S. has the ability to really examine the situation of its own moral and start behaving.”