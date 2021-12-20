Outbreak of Plague in Northern China; People Suffering With Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

China is facing an unsettling year-end. A recent outbreak of hemorrhagic fever has emerged in northern China while COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the country. Several hemorrhagic fever cases and even deaths have been reported in China’s northwestern city of Xi’an. Officials on the mainland are keeping it quiet but people suspect that the disease is directly related to a rampant rodent infestation.

Xi’an News reported that hospitals in Xi’an have reported numerous cases of hemorrhagic fever since the beginning of winter this year. Experts pointed out that hemorrhagic fever is a common infectious disease in China’s north, which typically starts to peak in October every year.

It’s a disease that is mainly transmitted by rodents, the striped field mouse (Apodemus agrarius), and the Norway rat (Rattus norvegicus). Those who are bitten or come into contact with the blood or excrement of rodents carrying the virus may be infected, and serious cases may lead to death.

Because the early symptoms of hemorrhagic fever are similar to those of the common flu, many patients may mistake it for a common cold. Therefore, experts at the Xi’an Disease Control Center warned that hemorrhagic fever is a fast-onset, fast-moving disease that can be fatal, and urged people with fever and other symptoms to seek medical attention.

Although officials specifically warned people about hemorrhagic fever, they didn’t reveal any details of patients.

News about hemorrhagic fever broke out, one after another, in many social media groups on WeChat and QQ in China.

“Be on the lookout. An outbreak of hemorrhagic fever has been circulating online in Xi’an, with videos showing a neighborhood being welded shut. Deaths are said to have occurred,” the tweet says.

According to an online chat, a local health care worker revealed that his hospital’s infectious disease unit is full of patients and that all hospitals designated for hemorrhagic fever in Xi’an are full, and some have even been forced to close.

Sources also revealed that the outbreak was particularly serious in the Chang’an district, where many people have died and some schools have been forced to suspend classes because of student infections.

“My personal guess is that hemorrhagic fever can’t be so transmissible. I’m afraid a new variant of Wuhan virus has emerged, and after getting infected, the illness resembles hemorrhagic fever,” the tweet reads.

As of 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 20, the topic of “multiple cases of hemorrhagic fever in Xi’an” on Weibo has attracted 280 million people and 4,483 discussions.

Officials have repeatedly emphasized that hemorrhagic fever and plague aren’t closely related.

However, in 2019, there was a severe outbreak of plague in Beijing, causing an enactment of a travel restriction policy to prevent people from the infected areas from entering Beijing.

It’s worth mentioning that the plague situation was severe at the time, but it was never widely reported on. According to the then self-proclaimed staff of the Xuanwu Hospital in China, “ordinary (poor and powerless) plague patients were sent to the hospital by the Chinese Communist Party only for isolation without any recovery treatment, and the dead were shipped away for direct incineration.” This method is similar to the treatment of SARS in 2002. “The government only did strict quarantine and didn’t do any treatment. The people had to cope with it.”

“In Xi’an, Shaanxi province, the outbreak was controlled on a large scale, with many areas closed and people lining up in the middle of the night for nucleic acid tests. Meanwhile. Suspected hemorrhagic fever outbreak in Chang’an County, Xi’an, Shaanxi,” the tweet reads.

There is no way to know how bad the hemorrhagic fever situation in Xi’an is, but the local COVID-19 outbreak remains aggressive, inflicting a great impact on the local population.

On Dec 18, Shaanxi officials said at a press conference that there were 10 new confirmed local cases and three asymptomatic cases in Xi’an. The province has reported 27 cases of the local infection since Dec. 9, and the exact course of transmission is unclear. The situation in Xi’an is serious and complex, and nucleic acid testing has been initiated for the entire population.

Though the Chinese government refuses to acknowledge the severity of the situation, the reality has been brutal as different kinds of plagues continue to break out and spread through China.