China in a Deep Freeze; 70% of China’s Territory Experiencing a Cold Snap

Yet another cold snap is sweeping through most of China. Nearly 70 percent of the country has been covered in snow, with blizzards and icy roads in many areas, causing massive shutdowns of roads, rails, and airplanes and paralyzing traffic. Publicly listed companies have also been affected.

According to Chinese financial media, chnfund.com, as of Dec. 26, 18 major cities have set new lows for this winter. Shanghai, Hangzhou, Changsha, and other major cities fell into the freezing point for the first time in the second half of the year.

By Dec. 26, five highways and sixteen national and provincial roads in multiple provinces (Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan and Guizhou) were closed due to snowfall and road icing.

China’s National Emergency Early Warning Information Release System showed that as of Dec. 27, 1,029 warnings were issued nationwide, including 517 for road ice, 137 for cold snaps, and 115 for snowstorms.

Many local education departments have issued notices of school closures and school holidays.

According to the Guangdong weather news, on December 26th, Guangdong Province issued 14 cold red warnings, 64 cold orange warnings and 24 cold yellow warnings. It was the first time in the second half of 2021 that Guangdong had issued the highest level of cold warning.

Publicly listed companies affected

On Dec. 26, Roshow Technology announced that due to blizzard and extreme weather in Tongliao City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the company’s solar power plants had collapsed to varying degrees. At present, it’s working with the insurance department to verify property losses and claims.

According to the announcement, the company is taking measures to resume normal production and operation and is trying to minimize the adverse impact of the snowstorm. The specific amount of loss is still unknown but it’s expected to impact the company’s performance this year.

Previously, COFCO Sugar announced that due to extreme weather as a result of a La Niña, the economic loss of the company would reduce the net profit for the year by an estimated amount ranging from RMB180 million to RMB300 million. The loss ranges were calculated by considering direct loss, other contingent losses caused by the reduction of sugar production, cost increases, and the abnormal wear and tear of harvesting machines.

As seen in the case of COFCO Sugar, agricultural companies in regions affected by the cold snap may face greater difficulties. In addition, industries such as infrastructure and engineering in the north may experience a brief halt as a result and may also be affected to some extent.