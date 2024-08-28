Pavel Durov Under Formal Investigation in France, Not Allowed to Leave, Prosecutors

Pavel Durov, the embattled founder of the popular social media platform Telegram who was recently arrested by French authorities after his private jet landed at an airport north of Paris, France has been released on bail with one of the conditions being he not leave French territory, a statement by prosecutors released on the evening of Aug. 28 reads.

The Russian-born billionaire tech mogul, who is a citizen of both France and the United Arab Emirates, where Telegram is based, has been placed under judicial supervision after he posted bail in the amount of $5.56 million (5 million euros). He is required to report to the French police at least twice a week, in addition to not being allowed to leave the country.

Durov, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, was arrested under a warrant related to the popular messaging app that he founded, Telegram.

Authorities are reportedly investigating Durov for the lack of moderation on his app, and accuse him of failing to take reasonable steps to curb criminal use of the platform.

The app is accused of failing to cooperate with authorities over drug trafficking, child sexual exploitation material, and fraud.

Who is Pavel Durov?

Durov, 39, has been referred to as the “Russian Mark Zuckerberg.” Before developing Telegram, Durov founded a popular social media platform, VKontakte (VK) in Russia, which, at a time, outpaced Facebook with Russian users.

Currently, VK says it is the “largest European social network with more than 100 million active users,” with the goal of keeping “old friends, ex-classmates, neighbors and colleagues in touch.”

Durov left Russia in 2014 due to increasing pressure from the Russian government who began to demand he provide user data of Ukrainian activists. The Russian government was also seeking that Durov provide information on opposition groups active on the platform.

He refused to comply, which led to increasing pressure, and he finally sold all his shares in VK and fled in 2014 and has since lived in various countries.

Durov is known for his strong advocacy for free speech, privacy and encryption. He began coding when he was just 10 years old and developed a passion for art that led him to develop his social media platforms.

He has a reputation for being both private and elusive and is known to maintain a relatively low public profile and very rarely grants interviews.

Tech sphere reacts

Durov’s arrest elicited a reaction from nearly every social media giant, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Following his arrest Musk posted to his social media platform, X, “#FreePavel,” along with an interview with Durov conducted by former Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson. Musk also responded with a “100” emoji to a post saying Musk could be next.

On Nostr, one of former Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s new projects, Dorsey posted, “The guy should be freed.”

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, quoted George Washington, posting, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

Mark Zuckerberg did not directly reference Durov, however on Monday he sent a letter to American politicians appearing to be attempting to distance himself from any form of government censorship.

In the letter, Zuckerberg said that the Biden administration took steps to “pressure” Meta to remove COVID-19 content.

“The government pressure was wrong,” he said, adding, “and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.”

Russia reacts

Durov’s arrest has also raised fears in both Russia and Ukraine, where his app is extremely popular and an indispensable tool among military personnel and citizen’s amidst Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Despite Russia’s prior concerns with how Durov operated his social media platforms and his refusal to cooperate with authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova said, “It seems to me that all this has once again demonstrated the true attitude of the French leadership, which has blatantly trampled on international norms in the field of protecting freedom of speech and expression, for only one reason — because it they protect certain standards, they must not only comply with them, they must protect and implement them.”

A translation of a post on X by the Russian embassy in France concerning Durov’s arrest reads, ”After the news about the detention of P.V. Durov appeared in the media, we immediately asked the French authorities for an explanation of the reasons and demanded that they ensure the protection of his rights and provide consular access,” adding that, “As of today, the French side has so far avoided interacting on this issue. We are in contact with P.V. Durov’s lawyer.”

The Kremlin has also taken steps to calm fears in Russia about the fate of Telegram, with Russian government spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, attempting to dispel fears that users should delete all their sensitive messages on the app, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron insisted on Monday that Durov’s arrest was “in no way political,” but only a rare intervention into a judicial matter.