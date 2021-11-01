Canada Foreshadows Adding Booster Requirement to Maintain Fully Vaccinated Status

The Canadian federal government has foreshadowed adding an additional booster injection requirement for citizens to maintain fully vaccinated status in vaccine passports.

One hint was dropped by federal Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam. As of time of writing, neither Tam’s comments nor reports on her statements appear in Canada’s mainstream media, but were reported by the heavily-paywalled Blacklock’s Reporter on Nov. 1.

In an article repeating Blacklock’s, Western Standard Online said Tam made the declaration in comments given to reporters following a recommendation that seniors receive the third booster dose last week, “For now the federal government, we are not looking at any changes at this time…I am having continuous discussions with my colleagues, the other chief medical officers, in reviewing what the definition of fully vaccinated is as we’re going along.”

A reporter asked Tam, “As more and more groups are being told to get a third shot do you foresee that becoming the new definition of fully vaccinated?”

Her reply: “We are not currently considering the need for the additional shot or booster for the definition of fully vaccinated for the purpose of federal requirements at this time, but of course we will keep reviewing the evidence.”

The Post Millennial reported Tam as stating further, “Boosters for the general population are not required at this time…But the Committee on Immunization and the Public Health Agency and the provinces will monitor this vaccine effectiveness over time.”

Canadians who have thus far either passively or actively supported vaccine passports should be wise to the reality that maintaining your vaccination status in order to continue to participate in society through a vaccine passport is not just a simple matter of gambling on taking two jabs and you’re all set.

The Trudeau government was one of the first in the developed world to roll out a federally-standardized QR-code-based vaccine passport based on the World Economic Forum and Rockefeller Foundation’s Vaccine Credentials Initiative SMART Health Cards framework.

As of Oct. 30, Canadians travelling interprovincially via train, plane, or bus now must be able to show central authorities their health paperwork in order to experience “freedom” of movement.

The Trudeau administration said it expected the standardized framework would quickly replace a variety of provincially-administered vaccine passport protocols.

In August, Israel mandated that fully vaccinated status for the country’s Green Pass vaccine passport would automatically expire six months after the last injection, leading to a situation where citizens must accept government-mandated injection indefinitely in order to continue to access and serve as the “mainstream” portion of society.

An Oct. 29 report on boosters issued by the Committee on Immunization provides evidence that Tam’s foreshadowing is more than just personal opinion, a misguided statement, or a mere possibility, “Evidence is emerging that VE [vaccine effectiveness] against asymptomatic infection and mild COVID-19 disease may decrease with time, and that currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the…Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which could contribute to increased transmission of infection.”

“Evidence from clinical trials suggests that booster doses of mRNA vaccines given six months after the primary series elicited a robust immune response against the wild type strain and variants of Concern (VoC), with titres often higher after the booster dose than after the primary series.”

The report also blamed the incidence of vaccine breakthrough cases on the presence of the unvaccinated in society, “Further, increasing incidence in vaccinated individuals may also be observed in areas with lower vaccine coverage as a result of overall higher community rates driven by SARS-CoV-2 infection in the unvaccinated population.”

It says based on “Canadian surveillance data” that infection rate and hospitalization rate are 8 to 25 times higher in the unvaccinated population than the vaccinated population.

However, in a document rife with citations, a source for data was not provided.

Neither does the document disclose whether its claim is based on weighting absolute statistics against the percentage of population vaccinated or unvaccinated to produce a number per 100,000 that fits the establishment vaccine acceptance narrative in the same way the United Kingdom Health Security Agency does in its weekly Vaccine Surveillance Report.

However, a Canada COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiology Report issued by Public Health Canada published on Oct. 29 shows a graph of weekly age-standardized positive PCR test and hospitalization rate based on vaccination status, broken down by incidence per 100,000 persons, without supporting raw data provided.

Canada’s positive PCR test and hospitalization graph per 100,000 persons based on vaccination status. (Image: PHAC Canada COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiology Report)

However, the Government of Canada’s daily update website does provide some raw data, but is based on a calculation spanning the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 14, 2020. The dataset says 83.2 percent of all cases, amounting to 678,410 were “unvaccinated at the time of their episode date.”

An additional 88,508 cases occurred in people who were partially vaccinated, including those whose breakthrough occurred within 14 days of accepting the second dose. 48,555 cases were categorized as proper vaccine breakthroughs.

Canada’s data appears to stand in sharp contrast to raw data published by the UKHSA showing the majority of cases in people aged over 40 and hospitalizations in people aged over 50 were fully vaccinated breakthroughs.

Similar data examining millions of U.S. Medicare recipients and members of one of Israel’s four mandatory health care providers show raw data with similar weights of fully vaccinated breakthroughs.

The Committee also emphasized scientific studies showing vaccine effectiveness (VE) wanes over time, “Studies that reported on confirmed infection as an outcome generally indicated a decrease in VE against SARS-CoV-2 infection at 4 and 6 months after primary series completion compared to 7 to 14 days after primary series completion.”