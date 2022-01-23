Arnold Schwarzenegger Allegedly Injures Woman in Car Crash

On Jan. 21, Hollywood star and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles. According to the police, the incident involved a four-vehicle accident that took place at Allenford Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

When the collision happened, Schwarzenegger’s Yukon SUV crashed into a Prius, Porsche Cayenne, and another vehicle. The woman driving the Prius was injured in the accident; her head was heavily bleeding. An ambulance quickly arrived and took her to a hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“One eyewitness says it was crazy … It looked like a stunt in a movie. The collision was intense enough that the airbags deployed on the Yukon… One of the witnesses says it appeared the Prius was on Sunset Blvd and Arnold was on Sunset turning left in the opposite direction when the collision occurred,” TMZ reported.

Law enforcement officers told the media outlet that they believed the accident was the fault of Schwarzenegger. He drove his car to the left when the left arrow at the traffic signal was still glowing red. The police have not issued the former California governor a ticket. No arrests have been made.

According to the actor’s spokesperson, Schwarzenegger was not injured and remained at the scene. The actor was apparently concerned about the injured woman and checked on her.

He also spoke with the police and firefighters. The spokesperson stated that Schwarzenegger was not drinking at the time of the incident, which the police also confirmed.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision… All parties remained at scene. No further information will be made available,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Jake Steinfeld, an actor, fitness personality, and a close friend of Schwarzenegger was also at the scene when the accident took place. When Schwarzenegger was the governor of California, Steinfeld was Chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness. The accident took place roughly a mile from Schwarzenegger’s home.

Schwarzenegger has been involved in vehicle accidents before. In 2006, the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car. Schwarzenegger did not have a proper driver’s license status to operate his Harley Davidson motorcycle. However, police did not ticket Schwarzenegger, who was the California governor at the time. His upper lip had suffered damage and required 15 stitches.