Survey: Half of Chinese Support ‘Russia’s Interests’ in War on Ukraine

Roughly half of the participants in a poll run on Chinese internet giant NetEase threw in their support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while “none of my business” was the second-most popular option.

The results of the survey, which polled 24,524 netizens in mainland China, align with the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) censorship guidelines on the Ukraine-Russia conflict: to shut down criticism of the Kremlin.

About 12,800 respondents, or 52.14 percent of the total, said they agreed with the statement “Support Russia in defending its own interests,” while just 15.54% or 3,800 said they were “against Russian invasion of a sovereign state.”

A third of those surveyed — 7,930 users — chose “It’s none of my business.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE