Ahead of the Philippines National Elections 7-Eleven Launches Brilliant ‘7-Election’ Promotion

In the Philippines, the 7-Eleven company has once again launched its “SpeakCup” campaign ahead of the 2022 national elections scheduled to be conducted this year on May 9.

Patrons of the country’s roughly 2,290 7-Eleven convenience store locations can choose cups emblazoned with their preferred presidential candidate on them until April 27.

The cups, which come in 22-oz and 12-oz sizes for both cold drinks and coffee, display the names and images of the five presidential candidates in this years elections including Senator Ping Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and ex-senator Bongbong Marcos. Undecided patrons can also choose a cup marked “undecided.”

The cups were made available for purchase on March 9 and will remain available until April 27 roughly a week and a half prior to official polls opening.

The cups are printed with a barcode on them, which consumers can then scan to participate in a mock vote for the “CUPdidate” of their choice.

Unlike the official elections, which requires participants to be at least 18 years of age to vote, anyone can participate in the “7-Election” mock elections and results will be posted to the convenience stores official election website: www.7-election.com.ph. Patrons are encouraged to “vote” as many times as their hearts desire.

In order to ensure fairness in the process 7-Eleven said that all six cups will be made available in all of its stores, at all times, until “voting” is ended.

This is the third time 7-Eleven has conducted the mock elections, having also run the promotion during the 2010 and 2016 presidential elections.

As of March 31, Bongbong Marcos appears to have a healthy lead with 982,251 “votes” followed by Leni Robredo with 538,331 “votes.”

This year’s election will be the country’s 17th direct presidential election and its 16th vice presidential election since 1935.

Incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, is ineligible for re-election as the country limits presidents to a single term under the 1987 Philippine Constitution. The position of vice president also has term limits however an incumbent can serve for two consecutive terms.

One thing that makes the Philippine’s elections unique is that the positions of president and vice president are elected separately, meaning the two successful candidates could potentially hail from two different political parties.

The Philippines 1987 Constitution ensures elections are held every 6 years on the second Monday of May.

This year’s elections will be the first time where all candidates for president were born after World War II ended.