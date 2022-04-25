California DA Charges Fentanyl Traffickers With Manslaughter After 800% Increase In Overdose Deaths

Fentanyl-related deaths have skyrocketed by more than 800 percent between 2015 and 2020 in a small south-Californian community served by Triad-backed Mexican drug cartels, a district attorney estimates.

Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin, who sounded the alarm about the alarming rise, hasn’t received the 2021 mortality statistics yet, but he expects they will reflect even higher figures than what was endured in 2020, Breitbart reported.

Life used to be good in the 115,000-souls harboring community of the picturesque Riverside County, famed for its fine wines and historic downtown district of the capitol Temecula, nested 115 miles north of the Mexican border between the Los Angeles and San Diego metropolitan areas—before fentanyl started hitting the market.

According to Breitbart, Hestrin has started utilizing the approach of charging dealers involved in a fentanyl overdose with manslaughter in an effort to deter the mountain of bodies the crisis is leaving in its wake.

The CDC estimated that in 2020, there occurred more than 93,000 drug overdose related deaths in the United States. An estimated 69,710, or roughly three-fourths, were related to narcotic intakes which proved to be fatal. This is also more than 30 percent higher compared to the 50,963 opioid overdoses registered the year before.

The southwestern border regions are hit especially hard due to their vicinity to the northern Mexican states, which are practically run by drug cartels, and the lack of man- and willpower from the U.S. side to stop the influx of narcotics at the border.

Counter initiatives

Lawmakers like Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) are growing increasingly frustrated over what they see as the lame response of the Democrat-dominated legislature to stemming the synthetic opioids flooding of the county and fighting the Mexican drug cartels and the Chinese Communist Party-linked Triads behind them.

“We must take a war-like footing against those killing Americans,” Calvert said at a conference advocating for harsher penalties against dealers involved in overdose deaths.

NORTH AMERICAN DRUG AND CRIME CRISIS:

“A finger of fentanyl on your lips, you die, and if someone gives you mouth-to-mouth, they also die,” Issa said, while advocating for a policy change that would see each individual involved in the supply of fentanyl in an overdose death charged with murder, Breitbart reported.

Luckily, a number of federal prosecutors have joined in, taking up the gauntlet in prosecuting all the links in the fentanyl supply chain.

It is a hardline approach that has paid off so far. In February, 31-year-old Jahvaris Lamoun Springfield was sentenced by a San Diego federal court to 25 years in prison—the longest in SoCal court history for fentanyl deaths—after selling a portion of fentanyl to U.S. Army veteran Brendan James Gallagher that proved lethal.

The China-Mexico whitewashing scam

Mexican drug cartels have taken the lead in the destabilizing national drug crisis, but it doesn’t stop there.

There’s an intricate web of connections between the cartels and the Triads, which are in fact, arms of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department created to co-opt or neutralize high profile people and other overseas targets.

According to an article by the Washington Examiner in 2019, the Trump administration successfully pressured the Chinese Communist Party to make fentanyl illegal for export.

However, Mexico’s cartels then simply began importing the chemical precursors required to make the narcotics from China and synthesizing them themselves before resuming operations.

What’s more is that the Triad syndicates play a key role in laundering the drug monies through a well-established underground banking system, an elaborate scheme of front and shell companies, in addition to high net worth individuals, set up in different countries such as Canada and the United States to launder the money back to Mexico in exchange for a commission.