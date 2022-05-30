Tesla’s Shanghai Factory Back to 70 Percent of Pre-Lockdown Levels: Report

Electric auto maker Tesla’s Shanghai plant, Gigafactory 3, has brought productivity back to 70 percent of the 2,600 cars it was building per day before China’s “zero-COVID” policies halted their operations on April 1.

It’s taken the U.S. company over a month to resume work to that extent, given the complex impact of the Communist Party’s draconian pandemic measures on supply chains, the city of Shanghai, and China as a whole.

The news was reported by Reuters on May 30, citing “two people familiar with the matter.”

Tesla’s slow reopening, which was given priority by the Shanghai authorities as they struggle to save the economy while adhering to the Party’s “zero-COVID” directives, showcases the impact felt across the country.

Telsa sold just 1,512 cars in April, just 2 percent of the 65,814 sold in March. In all, the Tesla plant was able to produce just 10,757 vehicles from April 19 to the end of the month, a little over four days’ work by March standards.

The Shanghai authorities announced Sunday, May 29, that the city would loosen up many operating restrictions for businesses starting June 1, though efforts to lift the sometimes-deadly “zero-COVID” lockdown have seen false starts as cases keep rising.