Pro-abortion Domestic Terrorism Group Declares War On US Pro-Life Entities

A pro-abortion domestic terrorism faction has announced that both violence and other forms of political and economic interference will ramp up after earlier demands were not heeded even after multiple arson and vandalism attacks were inflicted.

On May 12, a group calling itself Jane’s Revenge published a “Communiqué” that was broadcast through various anarchist and revolutionary channels, taking responsibility for a “Molotov Attack on Anti-Abortion Group HQ in Wisconsin.”

At the time, the group stated, “This is not a declaration of war. War has been upon us for decades. A war which we did not want, and did not provoke.”

“This was only a warning,” they claimed, putting society on notice of their demands that all “anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups” be disbanded within the next 30 days.

The missive was both aggressive, and ominous, “Next time the infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. Medical imperialism will not face a passive enemy. Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings.”

The motov attack in question was widely reported on May 8 in mainstream media as an attack on Wisconsin Family Action.

Fox News described it as an “apparent arson attack.”

The exterior of the building was graffitied with what has become a well-known tag line in the time since, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

A news post on a website that broadcast the original threats by Jane’s Revenge described the attack as “a Molotov attack by anarchists.”

The disbursement featured not only the same slogan, but an additional piece of graffiti that showcased the A-in-a-Circle anarchism logo, along with “1312.”

According to Wikipedia, the code is numerical for ACAB, an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards.”

The piece made clear that the attack was in response to the leaking of a draft Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court that would see the legal precedent for federally-controlled abortion regulations be overturned, putting abortion laws back in the hands of each state.

“The leak has made clear that as the United States’ judicial system veers even further into enacting openly fascist, white supremacist and patriarchal legal restrictions,” they opined.

And concluded, “Only revolutionary militant action can defend oppressed communities.”

Declaration of war

On June 14, Jane’s Revenge issued a second “Communiqué,” announcing a sharp escalation in hostilities would soon arrive after their demands had not been acquiesced to despite the violence.

“We were unsurprised to see thirty days come and thirty days pass with no sign of consilience or even bare-minimum self-reflection from you who impersonate healthcare providers in order to harm the vulnerable,” it stated.

In speaking, Jane’s Revenge wants the public to understand it is “not one group but many,” and specifically cites having been “seen” in the following cities:

Madison, WI

Ft. Collins, CO

Reisterstown, MA

Olympia, WA

Des Moines, IA

Lynwood, WA

Washington, D.C.

Asheville, NC

Buffalo, NY

Hollywood, FL

Vancouver, WA

Frederick, MA

Denton, TX

Gresham, OR

Eugene, OR

Portland, OR

“We work in countless locations invisibly,” the group warned. “You’ve read the communiqués from the various cells, you’ve seen the proliferating messages in graffiti and elsewhere, and you know that we are serious.”

Jane’s Revenge stated, “Your thirty days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue.”

They stated not only that they have demonstrated “how easy and fun it is to attack,” but that their promise “to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures” would certainly be fulfilled.

They warned, however, that this time, their wrath “may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti.”

The threat was elaborated, “Sometimes you will see what we do, and you will know that it is us. Sometimes you will think you merely are unlucky, because you cannot see the ways which we interfere in your affairs.”

“But your pointless attempts to control others, and make life more difficult, will not be met passively. Eventually your insurance companies, and your financial backers will realize you are a bad investment,” they stated.

The number of instances of arson and violence against pro-life entities has already been exceptional.

On June 12, one Twitter user reported that a “pregnancy center” in Gresham Oregon had been firebombed. Photos included showed the same slogan and symbolism propagandized by the group.

Pro-life website LifeNews stated in a June 15 article documenting a case of a non-arson vandalism on a pregnancy center in Philadelphia that they have documented at least 60 “cases of violence, vandalism and intimidation” on similar facilities since the Roe leak.

Investigative journalist Andy Ngo also has an extensive Twitter thread documenting the trail of destruction and intimidation.

According to a June 15 article by The Post Millennial on the missive, “The militant group takes its name from the 1960s and 70s era women’s network that facilitated abortions at a time when it was illegal in the US called simply Jane.”

Author Libby Eamons added, “Seven members of that group were arrested in 1972, and the women were charged with both abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion. After the Roe v Wade decision in 1973, those charges were dropped.”

A discrepant rule of law

So far, any response to the attacks by the Biden Administration’s law enforcement arms appear to be non-existent.

In a June 6 article, The Federalist asked the FBI if the agency intended to investigate Jane’s Revenge, to which they were merely told by a spokesperson, “As a matter of longstanding policy, the FBI does not comment upon the existence or the nonexistence of any investigation.”

The stance comes in sharp contrast to how Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice directed the FBI to investigate parents who appeared at local school council meetings to oppose the indoctrination of Marxist-rooted Critical Race Theory in schools last year.

Garland’s move came after the National School Boards Association wrote to the DOJ, characterizing the protests as “domestic terrorism.”

It was later uncovered that the NSBA had colluded with the White House directly in the drafting of its letter, an act that forced the Association to issue a public apology after multiple state-level associations began to distance themselves from their parent entity.

In January of 2021 when Garland, formerly Chief Judge of the D.C. Circuit of the Court of Appeals, the second highest body in the country, was in the process of being confirmed by the Senate, he grandstanded that “essence of the rule of law is that like cases are treated alike.”

Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by Barack Obama in 2016 as Antonin Scalia’s successor. However, the Senate—a Republican majority at the time—refused to hold a hearing or vote on Garland’s confirmation, insisting that the winner of the Trump v. Clinton Presidential Election should choose.

Garland’s nomination expired with the 114th session of Congress on Jan. 3, 2017.

After Trump won the election, Neil Gorsuch was nominated instead, confirmed, and took the open seat.