Attacks by the Far-Left Pro-Abortion Group Jane’s Revenge on the Rise

Attacks by the far-left abortion rights group, Jane’s Revenge, are on the rise, with reports of at least two recent attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers; one in Amherst New York and another in Asheville, North Carolina.

According to patch.com, on June 7, police and firefighters were called to CompassCare, a pro-life pregnancy center in Amherst, New York after it was reported that smoke was coming from its building.

Center officials told patch.com that vandals had smashed several windows on the property and lit several fires inside their facility. The words “Jane was here” were spray painted on the side of the building.

The graffiti has led center staff to believe the vandalism and arson was perpetrated by the extremist group Jane’s Revenge.

At a news conference, reported on by Buffalo News, CompassCare CEO, Jim Harden, said, “This is the face of abortion, They’re revealing it to us right now. We’re all about life. We want to save every single human life we possibly can. And they’re looking to destroy our ability to do that. But they did not succeed.”

Amherst Supervisor, Brain Kulpa, told patch.com that the two fires set in the building were likely caused by an incendiary device.

Amherst police are investigating the incident as arson, and the FBI and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office are also investigating.

According to WIVB, CompassCare, which serves about 20 patients per day, is now providing their services at an undisclosed location.

Asheville North Carolina clinic attacked

On June 6, another clinic, Mountain Area Pregnancy Services, located in Asheville, N.C. had several windows in their facility broken and suspects vandalized the building with red spray paint.

According to ABC13 News, Asheville Police were called to the facility at around 7:20 a.m. on June 6 and found threatening words spray painted on the building reading, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you,” a phrase commonly associated with Jane’s Revenge.

An anarchist symbol was also found in addition to the words “No forced birth” spray painted in red on the side of the building.

Mountain Area Pregnancy Services Executive Director Kristi Brown told ABC 13 News, “There must be hate in their hearts for them to want to harm us in this manner when they don’t even know who we are. We are going to respond out of love, we hate that this happened, we will rebuild and continue to serve this community,” adding that, “We are not going to allow this experience to stop us from the lifesaving work that we do.”

Authorities believe one or more of the vandals may have injured themselves during the attack after they found blood at the scene. Forensic Technicians on scene obtained blood samples from a broken window as well as a bloody trail.

Wisconsin firebombing

In May, Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for the firebombing of the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison, the Washington Times reported.

The group released a “communique” in addition to threats to escalate their extremist tactics.

The group issued a “First Communique” via journalist Robert Evans, who writes for the Netherlands-based Bellingcat.

“This was only a warning. We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days. This is not a mere ‘difference of opinion’ as some have framed it. We are literally fighting for our lives,” reads the communique which some have referred to as a “manifesto.”

Evans posted the communication to his twitter profile on May 10, saying that it was supplied to him by someone with “a reputation for extreme reliability.”

According to the Washington Times, the Madison Police Department confirmed it was “aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action. We are working with our federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim.”

Attack’s by Jane’s Revenge have been on the rise after a leaked document revealed that the U.S. Supreme Court was considering overturning Roe v. Wade, a decision that found a constitutional right to abortion.

The group’s name is a reference to the “Jane Collective,” an underground organization that was based in Chicago that assisted women in obtaining abortions prior to the decision in the 1970s.