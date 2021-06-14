Asian-American Mother Blasts Critical Race Theory as ‘American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution’

A concerned Asian-American mother made waves at a School Board meeting for the embattled Loudoun County in Virginia when she openly criticized Critical Race Theory (CRT) for being an analog to the doctrine of class struggle under which she grew up during the notorious former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Chairman Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution.

Xi Van Fleet tore into CRT, calling it the “the American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution,” adding “Critical race theory has its roots in cultural Marxism — it should have no place in our schools.”

Xi accused the Loudoun school board of training students to become “social justice warriors” who hate America and its history. The concerned mother, who fled China when she was only 26, said “Growing up in Mao’s China, all of this seems very familiar.”

Mao the mass murderer

Her comments are bound to deliver a heavy blow, as the evils committed by Mao during his reign are often completely glossed over in western media and pop culture. While Adolph Hitler and Joseph Stalin are the more commonly evoked villians, a 2016 Washington Post article titled Remembering the Biggest Mass Murder in the History of the World says definitively “both Hitler and Stalin were outdone by Mao Zedong.”

“From 1958 to 1962, his Great Leap Forward policy led to the deaths of up to 45 million people – easily making it the biggest episode of mass murder ever recorded.”

“Red Guards,” high school and university students, waving copies of Chairman Mao Zedong’s “Little Red Book,” parade in June 1966 in Beijing’s streets at the beginning of the Cultural Revolution. There are frightening similarities between today’s race struggle politics and Mao and the CCP’s Cultural Revolution. (Image: JEAN VINCENT/AFP via Getty Images)

A 1994 article by Washington Post tallied as many as 80 million human deaths from unnatural causes under either Mao’s direct actions or policies.

While the article cites data from Zhao Ziyang’s political reform system, it notes that obtaining accurate data on the number of people who lost their lives due to Mao’s policies was difficult, if not impossible, to find, “During critical periods, records were either kept secret or not kept at all. In many parts of China, the leadership still refuses to open records.”

“In the early years under Mao, many Western scholars were so enamored with Mao that they refused to believe such widespread atrocities could have been carried out by the Chinese Communists.”

Critical Race Theory, a wannabe Cultural Revolution

Xi said in reference to CRT, “The Communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people. The only difference is they used class instead of race.”

In the award-winning book Nine Commentaries on the Chinese Communist Party, the authors elaborate on how the philosophy of class struggle is at the root of how an illegitimate regime such as the CCP maintains its power, “One of the theories the communists employ is social Darwinism. The Communist Party applies Darwin’s inter-species competition to human relationships and human history, maintaining that class struggle is the only driving force for societal development.”

“Struggle, therefore, became the primary ‘belief’ of the Communist party, a tool in gaining and maintaining political control. Mao’s famous words plainly betray this logic of the survival of the fittest: ‘With 800 million people, how can it work without struggle?’”

The Nine Commentaries, first published in 2005, was the vanguard force in the “Tuidang [Quitting the Party] Movement,” which has seen more than 378 million people formally withdraw from the CCP, the Communist Youth League, or the Communist Young Pioneers.

During a Chinese Communist Party propaganda stunt, attendants dressed as “Red Guards” dance the “Zhongziwu” (loyalty dance) at a Chinese Cultural Revolution-themed restaurant May 30, 2006 in Changchun, Jilin Province, China. Mao Zedong, however, is no hero. Chairman Mao is a mass murderer who installed the philosophy of struggle in his people and led to more than 80 million unnatural deaths. (Image: China Photos/Getty Images)

Illustrating how the degenerate philosophy of struggle was a real life social phenomenon in Mao’s China, Xi said, “We were also encouraged to report on each other, just like the Student Equity Ambassador program and the bias reporting system.”

Nine Commentaries elucidated on this analog during Mao’s Cultural Revolution in a subsection titled How the Party Nature Replaces and Eliminates Human Nature, “During the Cultural Revolution, it was all too common that fathers and sons tortured each other, husbands and wives struggled with each other, mothers and daughters reported on each other, and students and teachers treated each other as enemies.”

The book uses an example to clarify to those who did not grow up under the CCP’s environment of terror how the psychological system of struggle works and how it puts the philosophy spread by the regime’s central planners at the forefront of the family and social structure, “In China, most people know about the double personalities of CCP members. In private settings, CCP members are ordinary human beings with feelings of happiness, anger, sorrow and joy. They possess ordinary human beings’ merits and shortcomings. They may be parents, husbands, wives, or friends.”

“But placed above human nature and feelings is the Party nature, which, according to the requirements of the Communist Party, transcends humanity. Thus, humanity becomes relative and changeable, while Party nature becomes absolute, beyond any doubt or challenge.”

The authors then go into detail about how the installation of “Party nature” begins with the country’s formal education system, “The power of the Party nature over the individual results from the CCP’s prolonged course of indoctrination. This training starts in preschools and kindergartens, where party-sanctioned answers to questions are rewarded, answers that do not comply with common sense or a child’s human nature.”

“Students receive political education when they attend primary school, middle school and all the way to college, and they learn to follow party-sanctioned standard answers, otherwise, they are not allowed to pass the exam and graduate.”

“A Party member must remain consistent with the Party line when speaking publicly, no matter how he feels privately,” reads the book.

Loudoun’s house of cards

Loudon currently faces a lawsuit over the Equity Ambassador Program (EAP) and Bias Reporting System, filed by Liberty Justice Center under a Constitutional challenge. The Plaintiffs allege students 14th Amendment equal treatment rights are being violated because the EAP is only open to minorities.

In May, Political Action Committee Fight for Schools began a recall effort after six School Board members were found to be part of a private Facebook group that shared a list of parents who opposed CRT.

The PAC alleges the Facebook group “was soliciting money and volunteers to infiltrate, cancel, and even commit cyber crime against parents who wanted to open schools, or to stop their divisive agenda. One school board member even endorsed an official committee to ‘silence the opposition.’ That same committee suggested firing teachers that were uncomfortable with critical race theory training.”