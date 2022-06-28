Concertgoers of ‘Green’ UK Festival Charged £80 an Hour To Charge EVs With Diesel Generator

A popular “contemporary performing arts” festival in the United Kingdom took attendees who traveled by electric vehicle for a ride last week, billing those who needed to charge on-site £80 an hour.

The greenest part of the grass? Charging stations were powered by a diesel generator.

It’s a notable development considering the event has been praised by the World Economic Forum for going woke and green.

The story was reported by Bristol Live on June 27 after the outlet received a tip a few days earlier that EV owners needing a charge at the annual Glastonbury Festival were being hung out to dry with the exorbitant fees.

When journalists attended the event, which ran from the 22nd to the 26th, they investigated and found the allegations were true.

The Travel By Car portion of the Festival’s website states that the cost for parking passes was already £60, payable by cash only.

The portion had a special section for electric vehicles, which stated, “As a rural location, Worthy Farm has very limited capacity to offer electrical vehicle charging on site.”

Worthy Farm, a dairy farm temporarily converted to the Festival’s site each year, is approximately 40 kilometers away from Bristol, according to Google Maps.

Diesel generators

Organizers reminded EV users, “Just as drivers of petrol or diesel cars need to make sure they have sufficient fuel for their journey, if you are traveling to the Festival in an electric or hybrid vehicle, it is important to make sure you have sufficient battery charge for your journey.”

It told green drivers that if they have less than a 50 mile charge remaining on approach to the site, to stop somewhere else in advance and recharge before attending.

Bristol Live said the Festival itself actually neither offered nor charged for charging.

Instead, for those who were unfortunate enough to arrive with a low battery, the local AA had been contracted to take care of providing “emergency” charging stations.

According to the Festival’s website, the cost was £50 for an hour or 80 percent battery, whichever comes first, payable by card only.

Bristol Live says early attendees were charged £80, but after backlash, the cost was reduced.

The outlet further stated after interviewing an AA worker that the charging was conducted by a diesel generator that belongs to the farm, describing the generator as “thought to be better for the environment than installing a Tesla Supercharger, for instance.”

Woke and green

Ironically, the Festival website contains a “Cars and Climate Change” subsection that complains, “CO2 is the main cause of climate change and arguably the single biggest pollution threat that humankind faces today.”

“Road transport accounts for around 25% of Britain’s emissions. The least polluting cars emit around 100g of C02 per km, while the most polluting emit around 520g…The main ways to cut emissions are to drive less, reduce fuel use by choosing more fuel-efficient vehicles and by car-sharing wherever possible,” they added.

In 2019, globalist policy facilitator World Economic Forum proudly announced on its website that Glastonbury would no longer sell plastic bottles.

Instead, goers would be required to bring their own reusable bottles, while drink vendors who previously sold in plastic would have to switch to aluminum cans.

The announcement was pleased to boast that additionally, food vendors were forced to switch from plastic plates and cutlery to compostable alternatives, bar drinks were now offered in reusable steel cups, plastic straws were replaced with paper, and wristbands were produced from cloth.

Union train strikes

The debacle was even more of a sore spot for attendees, who in normal years would have attended using the country’s sprawling rail transit network.

However, a labor dispute announced by the Rail, Maritime, and Transit union the week of July 17 revealed that 40,000 workers would walk off the job on June 21, 23, and 25.

Two of those days were Festival days.

Although Glastonbury posted an update on its website saying that the GWR network intended to maintain regular service, organizers had to admit they “anticipate that there may be additional [vehicle] traffic heading to the Glastonbury Festival site.”