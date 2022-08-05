Greece Moves Towards Social Credit as Digital ID App Replaces Drivers Licenses

Greece has taken the next step forward in transitioning its society to a Chinese Communist Party-style social credit system with the recent launch of a new digital wallet app set to replace drivers licenses and conventional ID cards.

Announced on August 2 on the Government of Greece website, the Gov.gr Wallet was launched for both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

A Google translation of the release states, “Digital copies have exactly the same validity as paper certificates within the country, with the only exception being international travel.”

Sanya city – another city in your video.

It locates at China's 🇨🇳 Hawaii – Hainan island.

This was back in April. Chinese people there huddling together to take their daily mandatory Covid test on the beach to keep their QR code ( Covid app ) green.https://t.co/dop7kDm2sg pic.twitter.com/nHfHnqwa7W — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) August 5, 2022

“In this way, you can now use your mobile phone for any transaction within Greece, just as you used your police ID and driver’s license until now.”

Authentication for the application involves syncing one’s mobile phone with the National Register of Communications, in addition to one’s online personal banking accounts and the national tax system.

According to Greek City Times, Greece has a “Digital Governance Minister,” Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who lauded the app before attendees of a press conference, framing conventional ID as something that has “been a burden to provide in physical form.”

A July 28 article by Greek Travel Pages (GTP) said that the app is to replace all domestic usages of conventional ID, including for inter-Greece travel.

The article also stated that the app’s glut is set to expand to “vehicle registration, vehicle tax payments, Technical Vehicle Inspection (KTEO) findings, insurance details and more.”

“In its next phase, the app can be used to open a bank account, access eGovernment services and other online activities,” GTP added.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quoted in the article as lauding “the digital transformation of the state” as more than “a shallow modernism.”

The PM framed the development with the usual socialist-globalist rhetoric, calling it, “A major breakthrough, a social modernization focusing on citizens and their life; a transition into a dynamic economy and a fair society.”

Pierrakakis was also quoted by the article as shading the digital ID system as advantageous over conventional ID for the government because a “digital trail will be created instead of ID copies.”

“So now it will be possible to carry out transactions digitally,” he added.

Viral developments

The global transition to digital ID systems is well underway.

Iran, for example, implemented a digital QR code social credit system required for citizens who need to purchase bread at government-subsidized prices in late May.

The move is significant as the country is likely experiencing a significant famine. Persian-language media reported in July that sales of critical staples such as beef, dairy, and fruit had dropped by 30 percent in a single week.

In Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people off the southern coast of India that recently suffered total economic collapse, has begun strictly rationing purchases of petrol and liquified propane — which households rely on for heating and cooking.

In order to buy energy required for transport and living, the usage of a social credit QR code system is now required.

In Ukraine, shortly after the war between itself and the Russian Federation began in February, the country ramped up usage of its Diia App, which is a social credit central bank digital currency (CBDC) system.

A key feature of CBDCs is not only that physical money is replaced entirely by digital currency, but that said digital currency functions more like a coupon or a voucher than it does as money.

For example, with Diia, “money” is distributed to users of the app via the government in exchange for tasked behaviors, such as acceptance of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) experimental gene therapy injections.

However, the tokens cannot be spent on whatever the user wants. Instead, for example, funds distributed for certain tasks could only purchase books from authorized suppliers.

This, in effect, is the creation and installation of socialist command economy schemes.

The trend is not limited to niche countries far away. In Canada, provinces such as Alberta and Ontario have already implemented Digital ID.

In the case of Ontario, the government website cited no less than the globalist roundtable World Economic Forum.

While for Alberta, their system, which has already been deployed and is in action, appears to simply function as a digital version of government ID for the purposes of allowing one to verify their identity with entities such as the Canada Revenue Agency more easily.

Already in China

Living a digitally authenticated life has been the norm for the 1.5 billion citizens of mainland China for years, who all rely entirely on centralized pseudo-private apps such as Alipay, Wepay, and WeChat connected to one’s national identity and central digital bank account to process daily transactions.

Twitter user @Songpinganq, who regularly reposts videos from Chinese-language social media outlets for the English speaking world to see, has countless videos of what life is truly like under a QR code regime.

Worse than the vaccine passport schema found in western society during the peak of our government’s COVID measures, almost every day the user posts a new video of a line of hundreds or thousands of Chinese citizens standing in long lines in the streets, wearing masks, sometimes in pouring rain and falling snow, in order to take their mandatory PCR test.

If they don’t, their QR code will turn red, they won’t be able to get through Communist Party transport checkpoints or spend their money, and will be sent to a quarantine camp at their own expense.

Shanghai, back to normal: this is the line into my office every day. We need to scan a QR code to register location (linked to passport and phone for contact tracing), and show 48hr PCR test QR code, scan and take temperature. #China #shanghai #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XI33NnwRNY — Frederik van Ewijk (@Frederik_v_E) July 26, 2022

One westerner living in CCP Jiang Faction headquarters Shanghai, Frederik van Ewijk, lamented in a July 25 video published on Twitter about what his daily life just to go to work is like.

“Shanghai, back to normal: this is the line into my office every day. We need to scan a QR code to register location (linked to passport and phone for contact tracing), and show 48hr PCR test QR code, scan and take temperature,” he stated.

In a second same day tweet, van Ewijk complained about the realities of the regime’s disastrous Zero-COVID policy, “Lockdown month 5. Last weekend we succeeded to leave Shanghai for the first time. But when taking the highway exit the police stopped us and we all had to register and do additional mandatory covid testing.”

“At 3am in the morning hotel kicked us out, no license for foreigners,” he added.