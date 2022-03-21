Ukraine Is Quietly Unveiling Digital Currency and a Social Credit System

Ukraine has been stealthily working hard on fulfilling all boxes of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Reset checklist: digital identity, vaccination passports, universal basic income (UBI), and a social credit system in one.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced that he had legalized all cryptocurrency exchanges, national and international.

READ MORE:

The move came after millions of US dollars in funds started flowing into the country after it began pandering for donations in early March. The country has already absorbed more than $63 million in crypto donations, according to CNBC.

The transition to state-regulated cryptocurrency is yet another critical step Ukraine has taken in becoming the vanguard for the Great Reset, the socio-economic new world order inspired by the Chinese communist social credit model.

Other features

The introduction of cryptocurrency into the state financial system goes hand in hand with digital identity, vaccination passports, social credit scores, UBI, and many other applications, which are all combined in the already operational Diia app.

Context:



Ukraine is the bedrock of the WEF’s Great Reset 'Digital EID Wallet' experimentation. Blueprint for the West.https://t.co/Cyg0Wvbwge — Sikh For Truth (@SikhForTruth) March 16, 2022

The Diia app allows Ukrainians to manage all of their nearly 50 government-related “paperwork,” services, such as paying taxes or fines, renewal or replacement of ID documents, and redeeming their social benefits.

Credits for jabs

According to the Government of Ukraine’s website on Feb. 14, just days before Russian began its “special military operation” to “denazify” Ukraine, the ePidtrymka program launched on December 19, 2021 and is scheduled to last for a total of one year, expiring December 18, 2022.

The program’s stated goal was to “aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and supporting those sectors of the economy that have suffered the most from quarantine restrictions.”

Ukrainian citizens aged 14+ were eligible to credit 1,000 hryvnias ($34 USD approx.) to their account if they could prove to have been double injected, and were offered another 500 hryvnias for having accepted a booster.

The ePidtrymka program will be implemented in several stages, the governmental website stated. “In the first stage, the funds will be received through the Diia application. In the second stage (II-III quarter of 2022) there will be offered [sic] an alternative offline mechanism, which is currently being elaborated. People who do not have smartphones will be able to apply for help offline.”

According to authorities, about 3.5 million people over 60 have a valid vaccination certificate, the website said. Meanwhile, 8.6 billion hryvnias have been wired to Ukrainians’ accounts through the program’s regulation, of which already 3 billion has been converted into payment for housing and communal services, authorities said.

Relying on quotes from Deputy Minister of Finance Oleksandr Hryban, more than a billion hryvnias have been spent on books and more than 300 million hryvnias were traded for medicine.

Hryban called it a “significant support for the publishing business.”

Announced on March 8 and also available through the ePidtrymka portal, authorities will distribute 6,500 hryvnias for victims of the war with Russia. The funds are earmarked under the pretext of “supporting the population in those areas where the most active hostilities occur.”

The fund is also stated to support “individual entrepreneurs who cannot provide for themselves due to the start of the war.”