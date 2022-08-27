Taliban calls for foreign aid for Afghan flood victims

After the death toll from flooding in Afghanistan hit 192 this month, the Taliban administration on Saturday (August 27) appealed for help from the international community.

Thousands of livestock had been killed and 1.7 million fruit trees destroyed, raising concerns over how families would feed themselves going into the cooler months while the country deals with an economic crisis, authorities said.

“More than one million families need urgent aid from foreign countries, such as clothes, tents, and food,” Sharafudden Muslim, the deputy director of Afghanistan’s disaster ministry, told the media.

Afghanistan has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in June.

The nation has been largely cut off from the international financial system since the Taliban took over a year ago.

By Reuters. (Production: Sayed Ramin, Sayed Hassib, Sophia Wang, Lucrezia Lozza)