Japan’s Kishida Pledges $30 Billion in African Aid at Tunis Summit

Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, Aug. 27, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent.

“Japan will invest a total of $30 billion [in aid for development in Africa[ over the next three years in public and private sectors. First, specifically, we will promote the growth of green energy. We will launch the Green Growth Initiative in Africa and invest $4 billion in public and private sectors,” Kishida said.

He mentioned that the aid is in part intended to address the threat to the U.S.-led world order posed by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shakes the foundations of the international order. If we give up on a rules-based society and permit unilateral changes of the status quo by force, the impact of that will extend not only through Africa, but all the world.”

Addressing a Japan-Africa summit in Tunisia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would work to ensure grain shipments to Africa amid a global shortage.

Kishida said the $30 billion would be delivered over three years, promising smaller sums for food security in coordination with the African Development Bank.

The summit has given Tunisian President Kais Saied his biggest international platform since his 2019 election and comes after he seized broad powers, formally enshrined through a constitutional referendum, a move his critics call a coup.

By Reuters. (Production: Irene Wang, Tom Bateman)