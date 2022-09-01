Dutch Farmer Protests Roll Into Neighboring Countries

As infuriated European farmers hit the streets of Germany and Belgium, some occupied the city of Hoogstraten, besieging the City Hall as a tentative apogee.

The outrage was directed at the Hoogstraten Council because the area was one of the few municipalities that responded somewhat positively to the proposed nitrogen emissions reduction plan by the Flemish (Dutch-speaking) authorities.

The plan has devastating consequences for the farmers, who will be squeezed out of their businesses if the legislation comes into effect.

When on Aug. 29 the Council reiterated its support for envisaging dramatic nitrogen emission cuts in spite of 373 objections being filed against it compared to only 24 positive ones, the city of Hoogstraten exploded.

Angry farmers attending the meeting drove up to City Hall and besieged it. Some tried to breach the premises in a Jan. 6-style manner, which was only just avoided after police were brought in to liberate the building.

“Indeed, the numbers hurt us again,” the farmers said in a statement, Belgium media outlet Het Laatste Nieuws reported. “Barely five percent are positive about this plan, yet it is this small group that we feel is being followed.”

“There seems to be little faith in agriculture,” the statement continued. “We are quite willing to believe that the city has the farmers’ best interests at heart, but this ‘conditionally favorable advice’ is still a deception,” it said.

“A city like Hoogstraten should stand behind the farmers.”

Another agenda

Apparently, the Hoogstraten demonstrators weren’t really aware of the true intentions of municipality officials, who seem to follow the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the European Union’s Natura 2000 network, which mandates that the 27 member states must organize agricultural production in a “sustainable” way both ecologically and economically.

In practice, this means agriculturally-produced nitrogen emissions will have to be curbed, a policy that will bankrupt producers and lead to the sale of their lands.

So, wherever the government decides to declare war on nitrogen, the farmers feel like they are having a knife held to the throat, and subsequently revolt.

It happened first in the Netherlands and now in Belgium and Germany.

Meanwhile in Germany

Meanwhile, across the border with Germany, farmers likewise rose to protest the governmental plans.

“German farmers also rise up. Ministry of Agriculture in Stuttgart besieged. Protests are underway in dozens of German cities.” RadioGenova reported on Twitter on Aug. 31.

“German farmers rise up in Stuttgart, Hamburg, Hanover, Dresden, Würzburg, Mainz, and many other cities in Germany. Mass protests against EU climate policies which are destroying the European agricultural sector. It will be a very hot autumn in Europe and beyond,” it said in another tweet from the outlet the same day.

German farmers also conjoined hands in solidarity with their Dutch colleagues in July. Still, this time they’re standing up for their own interests now that it seems they are the next ones to be targeted by authorities with ever more stringent requirements and suffocating rulings.

The World Economic Forum is the coordinating bureau tasked with rolling out Agenda 2030, having tentacles embedded in each governmental, supranational, national, state, county, province, or municipality level.

Agenda 2030 World Flag Day: ‘Hell No!’

The assimilation is so much so that they declared Sept. 23 “World Flag Day,” advocating the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. For instance, already, a third of all Dutch municipalities have vowed to support the initiative by waiving their local authority and instead pledging their allegiance to the Agenda 2030 Flag.

However, not everyone was amused by this envisaged display of globalist loyalty.

“Hell no!” fumed Dutch conservative Forum for Democracy (FvD) member van Houwelingen as he teed off on the dreaded project on Twitter. “We reject the despicable globalism and this disgusting flag that symbolizes it.”

“So on September 23, raise our Dutch flag and hang it upside down because our country is in need!” he added, already heating up for some stiff opposition to the plans.

“On September 25, 118 Dutch municipalities will organize a ‘Flag Day’ for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” van Houwelingen added. “So a holiday for globalism, that pernicious technocratic, freedom-destroying, anti-democratic ideology.”