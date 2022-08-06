Dutch Bank CEO Proposes Turning Carbon Usage Into a Tokenized Commodity

Barbara Baarsma, CEO of a Netherlands-based bank, created a stir on social media after openly advocating for a communist-style carbon credit system that would tax people for using their freedom of movement rights.

“There are people who think I am anti-growth, But I am absolutely not,” Baarsma said during a radio interview on Dutch broadcaster BNR on Aug. 2. “We haven’t even tried yet. Let’s put that incentive on edge,” she said.

“Let’s put a price tag on it,” she added. “And then you don’t know what kind of creativity there is in the economy. And what if we start price-tagging CO2?”

Baarsma, a professor of economics and a former politician for the liberal D66 Party, which is part of the ruling coalition in Dutch Parliament, has been promoted to CEO of the Rabo Carbon Bank, a subsidiary of Rabobank, one of the major banks in Holland, and one which is deeply rooted in the Dutch agricultural industry.

A thin veil

Baarsma’s profile proudly appears on the globalist policy facilitator World Economic Forum’s (WEF) website, so her chatter about a carbon wallet program shouldn’t come as a surprise since the organization is the vanguard for installing global social credit under the guise of socially and environmentally-friendly policies.

Her carbon credit proposal is a significant advance towards implementing social credit systems that align with the notorious sustainable development goals laid out by the United Nations in its Agenda 2030 “sustainable development goals” (SDGs).

The Agenda 2030 SDGs are what is behind the push to bar farmers from utilizing nitrogen fertilizers and serve as the root of the conflict between Dutch farmers and the government.

Baarsma actually presented her scheme as a kind of bargain.

“What if all the remaining (CO2) allowances that we have…” Baarsma continued.

“Dividing up those emission allowances and every household or every citizen gets an amount of emission allowance until we tell you: ‘That’s it, don’t emit more than our limit!’ No more than the number of credits that fit in your carbon wallet, so to speak.”

The CEO gained steam, “And then I could buy from someone who is not going to fly, because, for example, he has no money for that, he sells me his carbon emission rights and therefore gets a little bit more money.”

“So, people with little money can also earn something from transitioning into a green society and making their life affordable,” she claimed.

‘Convenient’

But not everyone bought the carrion. While appearing on GBNews on August 2, Dutch “legal philosopher” and influencer Eva Vlaardingerbroek fiercely countered Baarsma’s plans, calling them neo-feudalism.

“And then they’re being honest, so they’re exposing their true agenda because, obviously, the best way to get to a modern person’s heart is to say that it’s convenient for them,” Vlaardingerbroek said.

'We should cancel these communists immediately and say get out of my private life'



“So yes, you won’t have to carry all your different papers and your passports,” she carried on. “But the downside of it is, and I hope that people will start to see this, that the government can shut you down.”

Seeding crops

“So people were upset about it, but she is again invited on national television tonight,” Vlaardingerbroek growled. “She will be sitting there, talking about this great thought experiment, and then suddenly it’s part of the debate, and it’s accepted.”

“Whereas I would say, ‘we should cancel these communists immediately and say, get the hell out of my private life,’” Vlaardingerbroek proceeded. “I’m not having you track me and decide what I eat and where I go.”

Indeed, by the next day, a Rabobank spokeswoman defended Baarsma’s suggestions, stating, “As a thought experiment, we support this.”

And added, “It is not a reality,” Dutch media outlet VandaagInside reported.

Undauntedly, Baarsma also pulled the artificial meat card toward the end of the BNR interview.

“And suppose that it then becomes too expensive to eat meat, then you will see that if we start pricing there will be fantastic vegetable alternatives that may not even be on the shelves just yet…Because we haven’t even brought that economy into that transition yet.”