Biden Has Spent 40% of His Term On Vacation

The sitting President of the United States has spent an astounding 40 percent of his first term on vacation, according to an Aug. 31 article by New York Post.

According to the report, although Joe Biden had been in office for 589 days as of time of publication, the President has spent 234 of them on vacation.

The data “includes days that Biden spent at his Delaware residences as well as days at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, and trips to Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Kiawah Island, South Carolina,” the article states.

70 percent of his time away from the White House has been spent at his homes in Delaware.

In January, Vision Times reported, based on various authoritative sources such as CNN, that Biden had spent as many as 108 of his first 276 days in office in Delaware or at Camp David.

A spokesperson for the White House, Andrew Bates, claimed in comments to the Post that serving as President of the world’s western superpower is something that can be done “from anywhere in the world.”

Bates also said that Biden had taken “fewer vacation days than the modern norm,” and that not all days spent on retreat were non-working days.

Although the Post’s figure relies on data compiled and provided by the Republican National Committee, the outlet notes that the figure “is consistent with independent journalistic counts.”

And the Post appears to be correct. For example, former CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller uses his Twitter account to extensively and regularly update a count of Biden’s time away from work.

On Sept. 2, Knoller stated that the President was making his 19th trip to Camp David, accounting for 64 days.

By the same time of the Trump Presidency, Biden’s predecessor had visited 10 times, spending 23 days.

By my count, Biden making his 19th visit to Camp David as pres., all or part of 64 days. Compares to predecessors at same point:

Trump: 10 visits/23 days

Obama: 14 / 32

GWBush: 40 / 123

Clinton: 10 / 28

Reagan: 33 / 96 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 2, 2022

And while Obama clocked in at 14 visits and 32 days, by far the most egregious transgressor was George W. Bush at 40 visits and 123 days.

On Aug. 26, Knoller noted Biden was back in Delaware for the 50th time, comprising 158 days of vacation.

Biden back in Delaware for the weekend. By my count, it’s his 50th visit spanning all of part of 158 days. Compares to:

Trump – 17 visits to MAL/15 to Bedminster (133 days)

Obama – 9 vac trips (49 days)

GWBush – 14 trips to Texas ranch (109 days) — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 26, 2022

Trump was not far behind the figures, with 17 trips to Mar a Lago and 15 trips to Bedminster, accounting for 133 days.

But there is an upside to a President’s vacation time, Aug. 23 reporting by CNN stated, because the basement Situation Room needs renovations, the White House windows need cleaning, and the driveway needs to be repaved, and those tasks can be completed while the President is away from the fortress.

On Aug. 16, New York Times published a piece promoting Biden’s R&R, titled, ‘Go Get Your Bathing Suits!’: Biden Takes a Vacation as Washington Beckons.

The quote, naturally, came from Biden’s mouth at a press opportunity during a trip to South Carolina.

“Presidents often try to find time — but rarely succeed — to briefly unplug from the daily responsibilities of their office,” author Aishvarya Kavi claimed.

She explained, “In modern times, presidential vacations often provide periods of relaxation interrupted by moments of crisis.”

Biden has had it hard on the vacation front, she stated, “Last year, one of Mr. Biden’s trips was canceled as the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.”

“This time around, a rebound case of the coronavirus kept his summer plans in the lurch for two weeks.”