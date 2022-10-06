At Least 15 Migrants Dead in Shipwreck Off Greek Island

At least 15 people died when their vessel sank off the Greek island of Lesbos in the central Aegean Sea early on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the second maritime disaster involving migrants since Wednesday — the country’s coastguard said.

The sunken boat was carrying about 40 people, the coastguard said, citing five people that have been rescued so far. Coast guard video showed rescuers pulling a migrant from the sea. There were 15 bodies recovered, the agency said. That leaves about 20 people missing. The boat sank east of Lesbos, which lies close to Turkey’s coast.

A Greek coastguard vessel and an air force helicopter were conducting a search and rescue with strong winds blowing in the area.

A search was being conducted along the wider coast of Lesbos for migrants who may have made it to the shores. Three were found trapped in a remote area.

In an earlier incident, Greek authorities rescued 30 migrants whose boat sank after hitting a rocky area in stormy waters near the island of Kythira in southern Greece on Oct. 5. Coast guard video showed the migrants trapped on the small shore of a cliff with the shattered remains of their boat in the water, as rescuers pulled them up with ropes to land above.

By Reuters. (Production: Vassilis Triandafyllou, Deborah Kyvrikosaios)