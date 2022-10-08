Overcoming Artist’s Block Part V – Sharing Your Art

After a long personal journey to understand and overcome artist’s block, it’s time to let our new inspirations see the light. In this final part of our series, we will explore ways to let others enjoy and be inspired by our creations.

Share your art in person

Allowing others to see our work can be daunting. After all, our art is a true reflection of the state of our minds and souls, and rejection of any kind could feel like a blunt judgment of who we are.

Although criticism can be difficult to digest at first, it does provide us with unique opportunities to evaluate our shortcomings and improve. Whether in the form of unkind comments or loving feedback, by letting go of attachments, we can make the most of any outside opinions. So pluck up your courage and let the quality of your art do the work.

Visual Arts

For craft artists, like painters and sculptors, art galleries are good places to start. While getting your work showcased at a renowned gallery may be a long process, there are many local art galleries dedicated to emerging artists. Take a walk around your neighborhood searching out and evaluating the different possible options. Consider the style and atmosphere of the venue to decide whether your work might fit in.

Exhibiting your creations allows others to discover you and understand what makes your art unique. (Image: Snow White via Pexels)

Performing arts

For artists such as dancers, musicians, actors and poets; talent shows are an effective way to find your first audience. Consider signing up for festivals, public events and fundraisers that would appreciate your performance as part of their program.

To share your talent on a smaller scale, cafes and restaurants can also offer you a suitable stage. While gaining artistic exposure, you can also enhance their customers’ experience.

In the beginning, most of your exposure will come from volunteering your time and talent. As you make connections, opportunities will come to you. (Image: RODNAE Productions via Pexels)

If you are not quite ready to appear in public, consider joining local art groups where you can showcase your skills and receive feedback. After all, some of the most honest and constructive criticism often comes from other artists.

Make the most of social media

Convient, free, and easy, online platforms are becoming the primary tool for artists to disseminate their work — especially for art forms like literature and filmmaking that are difficult to share in person. Not only do they offer unmatched flexibility, they also help us reach an audience far beyond the local scale.

Think of using social media as creating a digital portfolio. The only difference is that others will be able to see your progress and share their opinion on your work. Bear in mind that under the sweetness of online anonymity, audience members are more likely to say what they truly think, even if it’s not what you hope to hear.

Whenever that happens, take a moment to consider whether they are correct in their assessment. If they are, rejoice in a new opportunity to improve. If not, try your best to let it go.

With new creative apps for artists are popping up every day, platforms like Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are places to start. Just make sure you use them wisely. Sometimes it’s easy to start scrolling but hard to stop, and you end up consuming other people’s content instead of creating your own.

Learning how to use social platforms effectively will help your work reach the right audience. (Image: RODNAE Productions via Pexels)

If you want to take it a step further, try to engage your audience by adding some context to your posts. This includes showing the creative process — rather than just sharing the end result — describing the inspiration behind your piece or your own opinion on how your creation turned out. This will let spectators understand your work on a deeper level and appreciate the effort that always goes on behind the scenes.

Pave the way for other artists

Whether you’re just starting to create art or have been doing it for a while, there are valuable lessons you have learned along your artistic journey. What better way to support future generations than passing on the knowledge and skills that you have so painstakingly acquired?

A famous Chinese proverb says: “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.” Although we don’t need to plan so far in advance, there is value in considering the ultimate impact we want our artistic efforts to have.

Supporting new artists will help you appreciate your own trajectory and consolidate your noble goals. (Image: Gustavo Fring via Pexels)

As you continue to hone your skills, you will generate new insights to share. Whether you choose to teach art classes, hold creative workshops or simply create tutorials on our social platforms, your selfless desire to share your passion is sure to ignite a spark in others!

