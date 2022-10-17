Drones Attack Central Kyiv, At Least One Killed

Russian drones were seen attacking the centre of Kyiv with drones during morning rush hour on Monday, Oct. 17.

Terrified residents emerged from underground shelters as firemen hosed smoking ruins with water and emergency workers rescued people trapped under the rubble.

Elena Mazur rushed to the site after getting a desperate call from her mother, who said she was buried under the rubble.

Elena still doesn’t know if her mother was rescued — she was told a person had been taken to hospital but her mother is no longer answering the phone.

The attacks came exactly one week after Russia unleashed its heaviest aerial bombardment of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities since the start of the war — also during morning rush hour.

There was no immediate word on casualties from the blasts.

Ukraine said the Kyiv attacks used Iran-made “suicide drones,” which fly to their target and detonate, and claim Russian forces has increasingly used in recent weeks.

Reuters saw pieces of a drone used in the attack that bore the words “for Belgorod” — an apparent reference to Ukrainian shelling of a Russian region bordering Ukraine.

Iran denies supplying drones to Russia and the Kremlin has not responded to requests for comment.

By Reuters. (Production: Anna Voitenko, Gleb Garanich, Vladyslav Smilyanets, Sergiy Karazy, Anna Dabrowska)