UK’s Truss Resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that she would be resigning as England’s prime minister — brought down by her economic program initiative that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss, who is the shortest serving prime minister in Britain’s history. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827, when he died in office.

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office and residence, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.

Truss said she will remain as prime minister until a successor had been chosen.

By Reuters. (Production: Aiden Nulty)