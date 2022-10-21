NIH Website Silently Adds Ivermectin as ‘Being evaluated to treat COVID-19’

As of Friday, Oct. 21, social media users have noticed that the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin has been listed on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website as “being evaluated to treat COVID-19.”

In the section “Antiviral Therapy,” the website’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines includes the drug along with five other methods.

This comes despite Ivermectin, which was developed to de-worm horses, having long been derided by establishment figures as ineffective for treating COVID-19, which is caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 and began spreading around the world from Wuhan, China in late 2019.

“Suddenly Ivermectin shows up on the NIH website for treating Covid. After years of denial, blocking, interference, villification [sic] … etc. they silently add it to their antiviral protocol,” Telegram user Archangel noted on Friday.