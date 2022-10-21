Vision Times
NIH Website Silently Adds Ivermectin as ‘Being evaluated to treat COVID-19’

By Vision Times News
Published: October 21, 2022
The website of the NIH seen on Oct. 21, 2022. (Image: Screenshot via NIH website)

As of Friday, Oct. 21, social media users have noticed that the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin has been listed on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website as “being evaluated to treat COVID-19.”

In the section “Antiviral Therapy,” the website’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines includes the drug along with five other methods.

This comes despite Ivermectin, which was developed to de-worm horses, having long been derided by establishment figures as ineffective for treating COVID-19, which is caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 and began spreading around the world from Wuhan, China in late 2019.

“Suddenly Ivermectin shows up on the NIH website for treating Covid. After years of denial, blocking, interference, villification [sic] … etc. they silently add it to their antiviral protocol,” Telegram user Archangel noted on Friday.