Texas Is Sending Military-grade APCs to Southern Border Crisis After ‘Invasion’ Declaration

The State of Texas is sending armored personnel carriers to defend the Southern border after Governor Greg Abbot invoked the Invasion Clauses of the Texas and United States Constitution to combat the migrant crisis.

Abbot made the declaration of an invasion a matter of public record in a Nov. 15 post on Elon Musk’s Twitter, where he announced the deployment of the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest, repel, and return to the border illegal migrants.

I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion.



I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe: pic.twitter.com/2Jt5HEMgp5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2022

Additionally, Abbot stated that a border wall would be constructed, gun boats would be deployed, and that Mexican drug cartels would be officially flagged as foreign terrorist organizations.

On Nov. 18, The Texas Tribune reported in an article co-authored with Military Times that the Abbot Administration was preparing to deploy M133 APCs from the Vietnam era to 10 locations across the border with Mexico.

The article, which characterized Abbot’s invocation of the Invasion Clauses as “legally dubious,” further added that 50 soldiers would be trained to operate the vehicles.

Texas Military Department service members work side by side with the Texas Department of Public Safety & other law enforcement to stop illegal activities from crossing the Texas-Mexico border.



Thank you for keeping our state safe. pic.twitter.com/V9ezpAhvVa — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 21, 2022

“Armored personnel carriers like the M113 are designed to carry infantry troops across modern battlefields alongside tanks,” the Tribune explained. “They can be equipped with a range of weapons: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, antitank missiles or even large cannons similar to those mounted on tanks.”

“It’s not clear what weapons, if any, will be on the Texas Guard’s M113s at the border,” the authors clarified.

The outlet also noted that the M113 APC is characterized by being bulletproof, resistant to small explosions, and equipped with tracks instead of tires for the purposes of traversing harsh terrain.

The Texas Military Department addressed the matter in a written statement to the outlets, “These actions are part of a larger strategy to use every available tool to fight back against the record-breaking level of illegal immigration.”

Writers seemed confused about why military-grade vehicles were being deployed, seemingly because they conflated their deployment to the level of a microaggression towards asylees themselves.

“The move didn’t surprise Fernando García, the executive director and founder of the Border Network for Human Rights, who said Abbott is ‘trying to justify the narrative of the invasion’ by casting asylum seekers and migrants seeking opportunities as violent criminals,” it claimed.

Yet neither The Texas Tribune nor Military Times made even a singular mention of the drug cartels operating human and drug trafficking operations along the border.

In June, New York Post reported that the cartels were exploiting the chaos at the border to send fentanyl carrying mules into the United States.

“Traffickers regularly transport fentanyl using ‘backpackers’ — Mexican couriers who race across the border and deposit knapsacks laden with the opioid at a predetermined location on the US side, or who hook up with traffickers on the US side that then transport the fentanyl across the country,” the article stated.

Accompanying the quote was a photograph of a pen-length bag of fentanyl retrieved from inside the corpse of a female “backpacker” near the El Paso border, provided by border control agents.

In July of 2021, Vision Times reported on the connection between the Triad Mafia, an acknowledged arm of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, and the Mexican drug cartels, who are contracted by the Triad to import fentanyl made in Mainland Chinese factories into the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border.

In August of 2021, a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower approached investigative journalism outlet Project Veritas to provide documentation showing that blacklisted cartel members were exploiting loopholes in the asylum seeker immigration process to not only remove themselves from the blacklist, but to claim guardianship of orphaned migrant children.

The state of affairs is a booming business. In July of 2022, The New York Times admitted that, according to the Homeland Security Investigations agency, the human and drug smuggling illicit economy along the border had multiplied from being worth only $500 million USD in 2018 to $13 billion USD as of time of writing.

Moreover, the cartels are directly at war with Mexican law enforcement and the military.

In October of 2022, Timcast News reported that four decapitated human heads were left in a cooler just yards away from the border and only three miles away from the Port of Roma border crossing.

The gruesome scene was accompanied by a cardboard sign, which warned the Mexican Ministry of National Defense to stay out of rival gang wars and let them handle their own business.