China Removes UK Consul Officials Over Protest Incident: UK FM Cleverly

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday (December 14) that the Chinese government had removed officials responsible for an incident in October where a protester appeared to be pulled inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate and beaten.

The incident took place during clashes at a pro-democracy demonstration outside the consulate, where banners and slogans against the ruling Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping had been erected.

Cleverly said six diplomatic officials had been requested to waive their diplomatic immunity as part of questioning by Greater Manchester police, with a deadline of Wednesday, but that China had now removed those officials, including the Consul General.

“This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take these incidents has had an effect,” Cleverly said.

Production: Jeevan Ravindran