Senate Passes 4,155 Page $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill Rife With Spending Leakages

An impending $1.7 trillion bill set to be pushed through the soon-to-be Republican controlled U.S. House of Representatives and sent to the desk of Joe Biden is packed with hundreds of millions of dollars in spending leakages focusing on woke causes amid its staggering 4,155 pages.

Titled the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, the text is naturally too long to assume that even a minority of elected officials would possibly read through its contents.

However, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) instructed his staffers to begin the process of breaking down the spending entailed in the package, which he published several key highlights of on Twitter on Dec. 20.

Some of the items Bishop highlighted included almost $1.5 billion for “international multilateral organizations” such as the United Nations, $410 million in border security in middle eastern countries such as Libya and Egypt, and almost $66 million for “international fisheries commissions.”

One of the most intriguing portions of the bill is a $335 million carve out for preparations for an undefined “influenza pandemic,” which includes “surveillance tools” and “construction or renovation of private facilities for the production of pandemic influenza vaccines and other biologics.”

$335,000,000 to prepare for an influenza pandemic!



Including the use of surveillance tools. pic.twitter.com/XzupSpqtoZ — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Additionally, more than $15 billion is devoted to the FBI, ATF, and the U.S. Attorneys offices even in the wake of the “Twitter Files” revealed by billionaire Elon Musk showing the previous left-leaning regime worked hand in hand with the FBI to censor free speech surrounding the 2020 Presidential Elections and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pseudopandemic.

The bill, which includes a few million dollars in funding to federal programs that appear to at face value attempt to bolster the country’s bee and salmon population, nonetheless includes multiple earmarks towards the usual woke causes.

Bishop pointed out that $575 million was allocated for “family planing/reproductive health.”

Considering the caveat that the spending is for areas where “population growth threatens biodiversity or endangered species,” this most likely is devoted to abortion groups and not pro-life groups.

The Representative from North Carolina also criticized a litany of spending that would lead to $65 million being handed to federal programs being named after Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), the designation of a federal building in San Francisco as the “Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building,” and $3.6 million for the “Michelle Obama Trail.”

The spending bill would also create a “Ukrainian Independence Park” in D.C. as well as provide a multi-million dollar stipend for a gay and transgender museum in New York City and “antiracist” training from the Equity Institute at a cost to taxpayers of several million dollars.

$200 million from the public coffers will also be handed to a “gender equity and action fund” that claims to “promote Democracy” and “gender programs” in Pakistan, a country where recently ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged he was overthrown by a U.S.-backed political initiative after meeting with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin earlier in the year.

$524 million will also be given to the National Institutes of Health for a “minority health and health disparities” division focusing on “structural racism,” Bishop added.

The OAB was passed by the United States Senate on Dec. 22 by a staggering 68-29 margin as the pretext of a looming government shutdown made voting “nay” arguably unpopular.

The 117th Senate, which is still in order until Jan. 3, 2022, is composed of 47 Democrats, 3 Independents, and 50 Republicans.

“The House is expected to take up the legislation as soon as Thursday evening and vote to send it to Biden’s desk before government funding runs out at the end of Friday,” The Hill reported.

Fox News reported that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was critical of colleagues on the right side of the aisle who voted for the bill, “I’m disappointed in some of my fellow Republicans, who voted against respecting the taxpayers and for empowering themselves to spend your money with reckless abandon.”

I never want to hear any of the Republicans who voted for this monstrosity pretend that they’re for fiscal sanity or border security ever again. https://t.co/hvXet6fvFm — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) December 22, 2022

Rep. Bishop was naturally disappointed in the outcome, “I never want to hear any of the Republicans who voted for this monstrosity pretend that they’re for fiscal sanity or border security ever again.”