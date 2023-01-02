Second ABC Producer Dies Suddenly

Establishment media network ABC has seen its second ostensibly healthy and young producer die suddenly in the span of just a few weeks.

ABC 10News San Diego reported the passing of producer Erica Gonzalez on Dec. 21.

The announcement, accompanied by two photographs of a healthy and fit young-to-middle-aged woman seated at a production set, simply stated Gonzalez had “passed away overnight,” leaving behind a high school graduate son.

ABC News lost two producers this week—both died suddenly in the prime of their lives, 28 year old Erica Gonzalez and 37 year old Dax Tejera. Truly tragic. Pray for their families. pic.twitter.com/AZyOW4xanE — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) December 31, 2022

Gonzalez was also an eight year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, the article stated.

Although some articles publicizing Gonzalez’s passing have stated she was only 27, it appears there is no concrete source of the producer’s age available online.

MORE ON SUDDEN DEATH

News of Gonzalez’s death was publicized rather late.

The first to gain attention from netizens was 37-year-old Dax Tejera, a fitness enthusiast and producer for the network’s well known George Stephanopoulos and other high profile names.

His passing was announced on Christmas Eve by The Hollywood Reporter, which obtained an internal company memo from ABC News President Kim Godwin.

Tejera is reported to have died suddenly from a heart attack on Dec. 23.

The pair of deaths have served as kindling for the question of whether or not the fatalities were caused by either complications from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) or the experimental mRNA gene therapy vaccinations.

ABC News, as a subsidiary of Disney, was likely to mandate vaccination as a condition of employment.

Disney only started to relax vaccination requirements on some sets as late as November of 2022.

In June of 2022, former General Hospital crew members James and Timothy Wahl filed a lawsuit in the California Superior Court against ABC alleging that the network had denied religious exemptions to the company’s vaccine mandate on an arbitrary and capricious basis, Variety reported.

The Wahls alleged in their filings that ABC began requiring unilateral COVID vaccine acceptance as a condition of employment in the summer of 2021, but “denied their requests [for religious exemption] without explanation, one week after they requested them.”