Young, Vaccinated and Boosted Canadian Reporter Appears to Collapse During Live Broadcast

A reporter for CTV News, a branch of Canada’s Bell Media conglomerate, suffered from significant cognitive decline and appeared to collapse during a live broadcast on Jan. 8.

The clip of CTV Edmonton’s Jessica Robb conducting a live segment from the field began making the rounds on Twitter where the personality, while discussing an update on a local court case, began to suffer from obvious speech impairment.

Young Canadian reporter Jessica Robb slurs her words and appears to have a stroke on live television tonight.



She has since tweeted that she is fine and previously shared in April 2022 that she was "feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3." @KanekoaTheGreat pic.twitter.com/UqwPNBXvbR — Plato (@plato1867) January 9, 2023

Approximately 30 seconds into the 67 second clip, Robb’s vocal cadence noticeably begins to slow as she struggles to maintain her professional composure while on camera.

By 35 seconds, Robb begins stuttering. By 38 seconds, she begins repeating herself.

Robb then attempts to laugh before saying, “Sorry Erin, I’m… (nervous laughter) I’m not feeling very well right now. I’m about to fa…”

Erin Isfeld, the studio host then cuts Robb off saying, “Okay. We’ll come back to you. We’ll make sure that you, Jessica, are doing okay.”

As Isfeld says this, Robb, no longer smiling for the camera, begins staggering back and forth as her eyes bulge.

The feed is then cut before any further incident could be broadcast.

A concerned looking, albeit totally composed, Isfeld then reassured viewers, “We will make sure that Jessica is okay. So, we’ll give you guys an update a little bit later,” before continuing with the news broadcast.

The clip set the Twitterverse abuzz with speculation that the situation was yet another adverse reaction to the experimental Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) messenger RNA gene therapy vaccines.

The speculation is not without merit, as CTV parent company Bell announced in August of 2021 on Twitter that it would join in the trend of mandating vaccination as a condition of employment.

That’s why we’re requiring all Bell employees to be fully vaccinated in order to return to work or visit any Bell workplace this fall. (2/2) — Bell (@Bell) August 24, 2021

In the statement, Bell said it was “committed to the safety and well-being of our team members, customers and communities,” declaring further that, “Vaccination is essential to reducing the impact of COVID-19 and helping us all get past this crisis.”

“That’s why we’re requiring all Bell employees to be fully vaccinated in order to return to work or visit any Bell workplace this fall,” the company added.

Twitter users quickly noted that Robb’s official account had suddenly gone into protected mode, meaning that only her 1,664 existing followers could view her tweets.

This didn’t stop some freelance sleuths from digging up Robb’s post history from late April of 2022, where she confirmed her triple vaccinated status during a dutifully posted photograph of a positive PCR test.

“Feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3 & that I started isolating as soon as symptoms started,” Robb stated.

The event was similar to a February of 2022 occurrence with German television’s NTV Frühstart host Clara Pfeffer, whose eyes rolled into the back of her head before she collapsed during a live segment just as she began calling for the country to impose mandatory vaccination.

Robb’s bout also harkens back to a case, which also unfolded in February of 2022, where comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage in the middle of her act, fracturing her skull, just moments after bragging about her vaccination status and insulting Jesus.

Super Vaxxed 💉Comedian Heather McDonald's LIES on Jesus and Collapses on Stage ‼️😆 pic.twitter.com/DWVdKrd9iB — Jibril Tarik Blackstone (@JTBlackstone) January 6, 2023

The timing is also sensitive for the news industry in general, as in late December, a pair of ABC News producers, both seemingly young and fit, suddenly died.

In the first case, on Dec. 21, 2022, ABC News10 San Diego producer Erica Gonzalez was announced by the network to have passed away in her sleep from undisclosed causes.

The notice included a photograph of an apparently healthy and fit 30-to-40-year-old woman seated at a production booth.

In a second and more notable case, 37-year-old and extremely fit Dax Tejera, producer for George Stephanopoulos, was announced to have died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 23 in a Christmas Eve memo released by ABC News President Kim Godwin leaked to The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC News is owned by Walt Disney Corporation, a company that has faced lawsuits from aggrieved staff members who alleged to have been terminated for refusing the company’s mandatory vaccination policy after Disney refused requests for religious exemptions.