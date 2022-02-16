German TV Host Nearly Passes Out Moments After Calling for Mandatory Vaccination

A German news host nearly passed out live on TV just seconds after pushing for mandatory vaccinations—and blames her bout on skipping breakfast.

“So you are saying we should only activate mandatory vaccination as soon as it will be vital?” Clara Pfeffer, “NTV Frühstart” host asked in an interview with Union politician Sepp Müller on Feb. 15.

“Won’t it be much too late then?” Pfeffer added.

Then, Pfeffer seems to lose it completely, mumbles a few unintelligible words before collapsing forward, bracing herself against the desk she was hanging onto as Müller rushed to her aid.

The show’s anchorman quickly cuts off the interview and tries to save face by introducing another topic.

Shortly after, NTV Editor-In-Chief, Sonja Schwetje gave the all-clear. “After an attack of weakness on air, our reporter is feeling better again,” she wrote on Twitter, announcing Pfeffer was receiving medical treatment.

Müller also commented on Twitter, “That was a frightening moment earlier,” he said while wishing her “all the best.”

Going viral

But the damage was already done. A clip of the incident quickly went viral on social media as it drew many wishing-wells, but also a lot of sarcasm.

“German TV interviewer pushes for sooner enforcement of generel [sic] vax mandate, then collapses live on air due to climate change,” one Twitter user commented.

Pfeffer rushed to assure that she was all right, “I’m feeling better again, I’m stable,” she said, reassuring her followers that she had been medically examined, NTV reported on its website.

“It’s all right, that was probably a bout of weakness…And then I was gone for 1 or 2 minutes,” she said, adding she could hardly remember the situation.

“I should now recover and will also have everything medically checked again. And above all, have at least a little breakfast next time,” she added.

Pfeffer was not the first—and probably not the last—public figure to pass out live on stage or camera after advocating for COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines.

Unsteady ZDF Cameraman

On Feb. 7, a cameraman with the German-language national broadcaster ZDF channel lost his steady hand dramatically after feeling unwell while filming an interview at the Beijing Olympics.

“Hypothermia in sub-zero temperatures ZDF cameraman has a fainting spell,” Latest Page News headlined on Feb. 7.

The outlet also added that “It wasn’t the first time this had happened to him. Given the temperatures of -8 degrees (felt -13) in Zhangjiakou, the physical reaction is understandable.”

Comedian Heather McDonald cracks her skull

Comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage in the middle of a set, fracturing her skull on Feb. 5, right after boasting about accepting all three Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) shots, and how great she was feeling about it.

COMEDIAN, HEATHER MACDONALD SURVIVES COLLAPSE AFTER VAX BRAG AND BLASPHEME.

Brazilian host crashes three days after booster shot

Last month, Brazilian journalist and television host Rafael Silva suffered a heart seizure and fainted on-screen just days after he celebrated having received his booster shot on social media.

Denmark health official can’t keep standing

In April of 2021, Denmark’s top health official, Tanja Erichsen, toppled sideways during a national television presser announcing the suspension of WHO-approved AstraZeneca adenovirus vector vaccine.

Nurse collapses minutes after receiving her shot

In December 2020, nurse manager Tiffany Dover passed out 17 minutes after receiving her Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during a press conference at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Doctors later said the fainting was not related to the vaccine, according to WTVC-9.