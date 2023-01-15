True Number of Chinese Pandemic Deaths in the Hundreds of Millions, Says Founder of Falun Gong

Vision Times Editorial Staff

Four hundred million Chinese have died in the three years since the SARS-CoV-2 virus began spreading out of Wuhan in late 2019, but the communist regime desperately concealed the true death toll from the world, according to Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong.

Falun Gong, also called Falun Dafa (法輪大法), is a traditional Chinese meditation discipline. Master Li teaches that through mind-body cultivation, practitioners can elevate in levels and reach spiritual perfection.

From 1992 to 1999, tens of millions of Chinese practiced Falun Gong, but it was banned and subject to harrowing persecution by then-leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Jiang Zemin. A vast yet still-indeterminate number of Falun Gong practitioners have been killed by the regime, many of them murdered in Chinese state-run hospitals to fuel the Party’s profitable organ transplant industry.

In 2003, the SARS coronavirus broke out in China and became a worldwide pandemic. Master Li said that 200 million Chinese succumbed to this disease, which prompted the CCP to relax its one-child policy to allow two and then three children per couple once the authorities realized that the population was in severe decline.

Li says that the current wave of the pandemic will claim a total of 500 million lives across China before coming to a close.

Currently, crematoriums across China are packed, with some facilities booked out to two years in advance. Virtually every Chinese family reports deaths among relatives.

Mourners gather outside the memorial halls for the deceased at a funeral home in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Informal and government estimates show that the vast majority of the Chinese population has contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus; however, the CCP claims that only 60,000 have died since December 2022.

While Falun Gong is strictly banned in mainland China, millions of adherents continue to raise awareness about the persecution, tell people about their faith, and encourage their compatriots to distance themselves from the CCP. Since 2004, more than 400 million Chinese have made statements disavowing the Communist Party and its affiliated youth organizations.

In March 2020, as COVID-19 was spreading worldwide, Master Li wrote:

“A pandemic like the current ‘CCP Virus’ (Wuhan Pneumonia) has come with a purpose and with a target. It has come to eliminate the followers of the evil Party and those who go along with the evil CCP.”

“So, what can be done? Stay far away from the evil CCP and don’t align with the evil Party because what lies behind it is the red demon. Its behavior and actions are thuggish, and it stops at no evil.”

Since last November, Chinese have been protesting the CCP’s rule en masse. Many prominent Party members and retired communist officials have succumbed in past weeks, among them Jiang Zemin, the architect of the anti-Falun Gong campaign. His Nov. 30 death in Shanghai was given as leukemia.

According to many personal accounts, the majority of which are published on Falun Gong’s website Minghui.org, increasing numbers of Chinese have experienced miraculous recovery in the pandemic through heartfelt recitation of the “nine true words” — 法輪大法好，真善忍好, which translates to “Falun Dafa is good, zhen–shan–ren are good.”

Usually rendered as truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance, Zhen, Shan, and Ren are the core principles taught in Falun Dafa.