Chateau Hathorn: A Charming Bed and Breakfast With Gorgeous Views of the Countryside

Offering scenic views of the countryside, Chateau Hathorn is a charming bed and breakfast located in the town of Warwick, New York. The property is a restored 19th-century mansion that offers guests a unique and elegant experience.

Featuring five guest suites — each with its own unique decor and amenities — are spacious and well-appointed, complete with high ceilings, ornate furniture, fireplaces, and large windows that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

The chateau’s common areas are also equally impressive — with beautiful antiques, intricate moldings, and elegant furnishings. Guests can relax in the library, enjoy a drink in the parlor and wine cellar — which the owners built from scratch — or take in scenic views from the veranda.

“My husband built this whole wine cellar,” said owner Helene Zueger. “He wanted to make it look like a real chateau, and so he built wood frames and then built the planks around it,” she shared with Vision Times. The cellar has been a main attraction for the Chateau, with film scouts using it for Hallmark movies and other TV productions, Zueger said.

The wine cellar was built in the stye of a vintage European castle, said owner Helene Zueger. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“We have a wide selection of wines, and once you come in, it really feels like you are in Europe,” Zueger said, adding that, “Our wine cellar is one of a kind — it is the only one built in this style in New York State.”

The chateau also features a grand ballroom, which can be reserved for special events such as weddings, parties, corporate events, and more.

Owner Helene Zueger sat down with Vision Times to share what makes the Chateau unique and stand out from other venues in the area. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“Words can’t express how much [getting married at the chateau] meant to us,” said Lillian and Lou, who wrote in a testimonial that the venue was warm and inviting, and how they received “VIP treatment” during their special day. “The wine cellar was especially unique and interesting. Loved the adorable bridal suite.”

Fine dining

Chateau Hathorn is also known for its highly-rated cuisine and breakfasts, which is included with every stay. The breakfast menu changes daily and features a variety of fresh, local ingredients. The chateau also offers a wine and cheese reception in the evening, where guests can sample local wines and cheeses while mingling with other guests, and learn about the history of the estate.

The chateau offers fine Swiss and French cuisine in an authentically-furnished private mansion setting. The food at Chateau Hathorn is highly-rated and is cooked up by award-winning chefs. (Image: dp studio Ting Yi via Chateau Hathorn)

In addition, the chateau offers fine Swiss and French cuisine in an authentically-furnished private mansion setting. Chef Dolph Zueger, who is Zagat rated and is Helene’s husband, prides himself on using only the finest ingredients sourced from local farms and businesses — including the use of free-range poultry without any added hormones or preservatives. The power couple have worked together for decades to ensure the highest quality service on all fronts — from the food, wine and decor — down to the dedicated and warm hospitality they give each of their guests.

“We just wanted to tell you that the wedding was a big success due to [the Chateau’s] wonderful staff! The grounds were immaculate, the food was superb, the wine never ran out and all your people were courteous, helpful and pleasant,” said guests Jack and Sue after choosing the Chateau as their wedding venue.

Stunning natural views

Situated on 10 acres of beautiful gardens and woodlands, the chateau’s grounds offer tranquil views ideal for a stroll or a picnic. The property is also home to a pond and stream — providing a peaceful and serene setting for guests to partake in kayaking, fishing, or unwind by a campfire.

Chateau Hathorn is equipped with five guest rooms, each with its own unique decor and amenities, including high ceilings, ornate furniture and a fireplace. (Image: Chateau Hathorn)

The chateau is located just a short drive from the charming town of Warwick, which offers a variety of shops, restaurants, and art galleries. The area is also known for its many apple orchards, wineries, and farm markets — making it the perfect destination for a quiet getaway or romantic weekend away from the city.

Valentine’s day menu

For Valentine’s Day, the chateau is also offering a special Lover’s Day menu featuring scrumptious dishes such as lobster bisque, surf and turf, escargots cooked a la Café de Paris, pan-seared halibut, oven-roasted chicken, etc.

With its beautiful rooms, delicious breakfast, and stunning setting, Chateau Hathorn is the perfect place for you and your loved ones to relax and enjoy delicious food and wines. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a weekend of relaxation, Chateau Hathorn is the ideal destination.

